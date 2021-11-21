Editorial: Help the Good Neighbors Fund achieve another miracle

Clients who have approached the organization last year and this year “have been people affected in some way by the virus that led to them being first-time people in need,” Woodson said.

However, in the years before the pandemic, “before the government started getting involved in helping with rents and this and that, RAM House, through the Good Neighbors Fund,” and through money given by churches and through individual donations, tackled all these same problems. “Our vision statement is to prevent and alleviate homelessness,” Woodson said.

It’s important not to buy into negative stereotypes about who homeless people are and how their difficulties came about.

“Homelessness can happen to any of us any time,” said RAM House Marketing Director Tony Clark. “The good thing with RAM House is, across the board, across demographics, we’re there to help everyone who needs that assistance, regardless of your culture, your race, your financial ability. We want to bring people together instead of instead of dividing people.”

You’ll still find the traditional forms printed in our pages that you can clip out and use to mail in along with your donation and dedication. But Roanoke Area Ministries is looking to reach everyone they can possibly reach, so the Good Neighbors Fund campaign is also going digital.