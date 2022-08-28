Editorial: Helping a college and a region grow

Editor’s note: Today’s editorial is the first of a two-part series. The second part will run Monday.

The college president who grew up in Orangeburg, South Carolina, had an amusing but pointed anecdote to share about why community colleges (as we know them in Virginia) are called technical colleges in the Palmetto State.

“They don’t call it a community college system on purpose, because they want to make sure that industry and business don’t think we’re getting too highfalutin’,” said Robert Sandel, who for the past two decades and change has served as president of Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke.

Under Sandel, Virginia Western has gone from a low key institution that had never conducted a major fundraising campaign to a school with an education foundation managing close to $30 million in assets. Sandel has overseen almost $120 million in new building construction and renovation, as well as expansions in programs for engineering, health care, culinary arts and more.

Virginia Western reached a historic enrollment high of 13,224 students in 2009, but in the most recent decade, like other community colleges, the school experienced an enrollment decline, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All my life all I’ve ever known is increases,” Sandel said. “It really knocked me off my feet about these decreases because I was never used to that … but let me tell you one positive thing about this: when you start getting squeezed, you start taking better care of what you’ve got. That’s why our attrition, that’s why our attrition rates have gone down.”

In fact, there are signs the trend has reversed, much to Sandel’s delight. This summer the college saw an overall student enrollment increase of more than 6% and announced just Thursday that projected enrollment of full-time equivalent students has gone up another 6% for the fall semester.

When Sandel came to Virginia Western in 2001, he said then what he still says now. At the time, Virginia Western was referred to as “the best kept secret in Roanoke.” He set out to make sure the opportunities the school could offer were no longer secret. “It ain’t good to be the best kept secret. That was not a compliment. I want everybody to know about us.”

Where it starts

The goals Sandel has pursued as head of VWCC were imparted to him as a young graduate of The Citadel with a bachelor’s in business administration, as he worked his way up the faculty and administration ladders in that technical college system.

That system “was put in place to expand industry development and training for the workforce and those type things.” The schools “still had all of the academic programs and you could do college transfer and all of that. But lo and behold, the key point there was economic development.”

He first became a teacher in order to have a job until he decided what career he wanted to pursue — but discovered he loved teaching, and returned to his hometown in 1969 to join the Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College business faculty.

“It was a new college so it was growing real quick,” he said. “Within a year or two I was department head and then another year or two, I became the dean.” He recognized that he wanted to be a college president “because I looked at these other presidents and I said, ‘I can do what they do.’”

He researched and identified what it would take to achieve that goal: a doctorate, and a stint as a vice president for academic affairs, and set out to accomplish both. He earned the doctorate in education administration from the University of South Carolina in 1983. He landed the vice president job in Sumter Area Technical College (now Central Carolina Technical College) in 1988.

That’s what set him up to make the leap to president — and the Virginia Community College System. “That changed my whole life,” he said. “This is where it all starts.”

Given his rural roots, moving his family to Big Stone Gap to lead Mountain Empire Community College wasn’t the culture shock it might have been for someone who grew up in the city. He quickly learned, however, that if he really wanted to know and be part of the community he served, he needed to visit his neighbors where they worked — deep within the coal mines.

Earning respect

He took a ride in a “little car” that brought him “two or three miles underground, and I learned all about coal mining,” he said. “You want to be a part of the culture.”

While his wife Jane drove over the mountain every morning to teach at Lee High School in Lee County, he learned how to be a president, which involved, he said, earning respect rather than demanding respect. “Those folks up in the real southwest, they check you out close. They don’t want some hotshot coming in there, telling them everything they’re doing wrong. You know what I mean? So I learned how to deal with people of different different cultures and different perspectives, and learned to appreciate them because they tell you what they think.”

At Mountain Empire, Sandel established the Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia and built the school’s endowment from about $500,000 to more than $6 million.

While working in the South Carolina technical colleges, Sandel involved himself as much as possible in economic development — not just workforce training, but attracting industry. His desire for more of that work led him to pursue the top job at Virginia Western when it came open.

Reportedly the college board’s top choice by a wide margin, when Sandel became president he started his campaign to show the Roanoke Valley “how we could impact economic development, how we could be a part of helping this region really grow.”

Economic development-wise, so far so great. Monday we’ll discuss the how and why.