Editorial: Hollins celebrates inauguration milestone

Hollins University in Roanoke has commemorated an important historical milestone with a ceremony long delayed by COVID-19.

In a cheerful and every once in a while happily tearful gathering held Friday, the 180-year-old women’s university celebrated the inauguration of its first Black president.

Even before her inauguration, Mary Dana Hinton bore the distinction of having presided over the largest single monetary gift from an alumna in Hollins’ history, an anonymous donation of $75 million that’s believed to be the largest gift ever given to a woman’s college, and one of the largest ever given to an institution of higher education by a sole female patron. The funds will be used for undergraduate scholarships.

In a statement released by Hollins, the anonymous benefactor said she wanted to support Hollins’ mission “and the value of its enduring presence and direction as a progressive institution.”

While introducing Hinton during Friday’s inauguration, the Rev. Cynthia Hale, a graduate of the class of 1975, founder of the Ray of Hope Christian Church in Decatur, Georgia, and member of the Hollins Board of Trustees, praised Hinton for her openness to students and her leadership during the pandemic.

“As a woman of vision, she has given us the courage to imagine more and raise nearly $10 million to support the dreams of faculty and staff, inspiring an anonymous alum to give Hollins a $75 million gift,” Hale said, sparking whoops and applause within the Jessie Ball duPont Chapel.

The honoree herself inspired thunderous applause and cheers as she spoke poetically of having the imagination to build a stronger community on the campus and around the globe.

“We will conclude by imagining together,” Hinton said. “Imagine all you need to love and be loved is within your beating heart, your beaming smile and your talented mind. Imagine that your smile, your joy and your confidence are as real and powerful as your hurt, pain, sadness and doubt. Imagine your ambition is matched only by your grace. Your strength is matched only by your vulnerability, and your fear is matched only by the courage in your heart. Imagine that every ‘despite’ becomes a ‘because.’ You are great not despite your past but because of your past. You belong not despite who you are, but because of who you are. You are loved, not despite your identity but because of your identity.”

‘Something better’

Hinton, the university’s 13th president, was building on a theme, starting with an accounting of her working class roots. “I stand before you today because I had the great good fortune of being able to receive an education that unleashed my imagination. My will for that education was a result of imagining something different. I imagined freedom. I imagined opportunity. I imagined unconditional love. And it was the liberal arts education that unlocked those imaginings for me.”

The ceremony provided an excellent showcase for Hollins’ prowess as a liberal arts institution.

“It is an honor and delight to be here today with you and to bring official greetings from our commonwealth,” said Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond, class of 1968.

Soprano Helena Brown, class of 2012, who has gone from singing for Opera Roanoke to singing for the Metropolitan Opera in New York, gifted the audience with her rendition of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from their musical “Carousel”: “When you walk through a storm / Hold your chin up high / And don’t be afraid of the dark. / At the end of a storm / Is a golden sky / And the sweet, silver song of a lark.”

Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethewey, who served as the U.S. Poet Laureate from 2012-2014, and who earned her master’s degree in creative writing from Hollins in 1991, read a poem, “Domestic Work, 1937,” in tribute to Hinton’s mother, a domestic worker. “She beats time on the rugs, / blows dust from the broom / like dandelion spores, each one / a wish for something better.”

Trethewey concluded, “President Hinton, you are the culmination of that wish for something better.”

“My mother would have loved this day,” Hinton said during her speech, her voice quavering.

Roanoke and Roanoke County officials also welcomed Hinton. Roanoke Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd blurted “You are amazing!” and triggered another thunderous round of applause.

Facing the past

Hinton was named to the post in February 2020, the month after the first COVID-19 cases were detected in the United States. Those who attended the inauguration in person were, as is quite reasonable, required to provide proof of vaccination.

The joyous occasion was a longtime coming for an institution that — like many, many others in Virginia, including this newspaper — has a troubling history when it comes to race relations.

Hinton’s acceptance of the position was preceded by another trailblazer. In 2017, Pareena Lawrence became the first woman of color and first Indian American to serve as Hollins’ president. Yet her time at the helm ended in a sudden departure.

The reasons that Lawrence left in June 2019 remain unclear. However, two months before, she stirred controversy with a decision to temporarily remove four yearbooks from the university’s digital archives that were discovered to contain pictures of students in blackface and other offensive images. The incident was part of the reverberations from then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s scandal, detonated by the revelation of a racist photo on his medical school yearbook page, that put many institutes of higher learning under similar scrutiny.

Though the Hollins annals were restored, with notations condemning the imagery, Lawrence still received criticism from librarians and archivists for altering the school’s historical record.

If any lesson could be learned from the incident, it is perhaps that racial injustices still linger and can rear their troubling heads in unexpected ways — that this past must be acknowledged and understood in order to move forward.

Hinton herself addressed the matter of understanding the past to improve the future. “It was active work towards justice and equity that allowed us to arrive here,” she said. “It was opening education to all and demanding equal access. It was the tireless work of imagination. And justice and equity remain constitutive to the work ahead for us at Hollins. That is the just call of education and democracy, and at Hollins we must ensure that every student, every student, every student, has the opportunity to be successful.”