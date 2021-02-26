Editorial: House Democratic leaders now own every crumbling school in Virginia

And so it’s come to this: House Democrats care so little about the poorest localities in the state that they won’t even vote on two measures intended to fix up their decaying school buildings.
They lack the political courage to actually vote these bills down so they’ve resorted to a procedural trick: The two bills have been left to die, unacted upon, in the House Appropriations Committee — the legislative equivalent of running out the clock on something House Democratic leaders have found strangely inconvenient.
Earlier that same committee also quietly strangled a bill by Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, that would have created a state fund for school construction. There was no money attached, mind you, just an empty shell of a fund but apparently even that was anathema. Now that same committee has done the same to two measures by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. One would have created a state fund (again, unfunded) to help schools pay for repairing roofs and certain maintenance. The other would have set a statewide advisory referendum on whether to issue $3 billion in bonds for school construction.
You’ll notice the “R” after the name of each legislative sponsor and that the culprits here are Democrats, but this isn’t strictly a partisan matter. Both of Stanley’s bills won wide and bipartisan support in the state Senate. The chamber passed his roof fund 39-0 and the bond referendum 31-7. Both bills also won bipartisan support from other House committees before they met their demise in House Appropriations. The roof bill passed House Education 21-1 and the bond referendum passed House Privileges and Elections 21-1, as well. That means even though there’s no official vote on these bills, we can still see who is responsible for their death. If the House Democratic leadership wanted these bills voted on, they would have been. That means the main responsibility lies with House Appropriations chair Luke Torian and vice-chair Mark Sickles — with Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring as accessories. Even though they’re not on these committees, if they felt this issue should have been a priority, you can bet these bills would have been voted on. We’ll tack on a fifth legislator of some seniority — David Bulova — because he made a point of speaking out against O’Quinn’s bill and was the only Democrat to vote against it in committee, complaining that “we’re potentially shifting what has long been a local responsibility to the state having a share of that.” Why yes, that’s precisely the point.
These five legislators share something in common beyond their party affiliation. All five represent districts in Northern Virginia, the most affluent part of the state. They simply don’t have to worry about schools that are physically falling apart because Northern Virginia is busy building new state-of-the-art schools, not trying to duct-tape old ones together as some rural schools have literally had to do. Democrats like to position themselves as champions of public schools and the tribunes of the least fortunate, but when it comes to the state’s poorest schools, these Democrats have abandoned their principles. It’s not hard to understand why: They now represent the “haves,” not the “have-nots.”
We often frame the problem of “crumbling schools” — to borrow the phrase that Gov. Ralph Northam used in his inaugural address — as a rural issue, simply because we circulate in a lot of rural areas. It’s not strictly a rural issue, though. Some of the most egregious examples of those “crumbling schools” are actually in the state’s central cities, schools with large minority populations. You’d think that would make school funding an equity issue for Democrats, since they are concerned about social justice in lots of other ways. These suburban Democrats, though, seem quite content writing off those fiscally stressed central cities along with the rural counties they have no empathy for.
Torian represents parts of Prince William County; Herring, Filler-Corn and Sickles represent parts of Fairfax County; Bulova represents parts of Fairfax County and Fairfax city; Herring represents part of Alexandria.
Prince William County has 97 schools. Of those, only three pre-date 1950, a date we pick not just because it’s a nice round number but because it’s a year of some historical significance we’ll shortly discuss. Fairfax County has 198 schools, of which 12 pre-date 1950. Alexandria has 18 schools, of which six pre-date 1950. With one-third of its buildings that old, Alexandria is an anomaly in Northern Virginia but would be considered quite fortunate in many parts of rural Virginia. In some places, most of the buildings are now more than 70 years old. In Patrick County, five of the seven schools in Patrick County pre-date 1950. So do four of the seven in Grayson County, with a fifth that opened in 1950. In Bristol and Charlotte County, four of the six schools pre-date 1950. In Lee County — which Sickles singled out for criticism — three of the 11 schools opened before 1950 with two in that target year, so nearly half. We could go on but you get the idea, although apparently these House Democrats don’t. They represent constituents whose children have shiny new schools and who are well-off enough that they can afford to tax themselves if they want even shinier ones.
We picked the year 1950 on purpose. That was the year John Battle became governor and launched a state-funded school construction program that helped build a wave of new schools across the state. He didn’t do it willingly; he was forced into it by one of the state’s first great liberal Democrats, Francis Pickens Miller, who in his legislative career represented Fairfax County in the House of Delegates. Today’s House Democrats from Northern Virginia could have emulated their forerunner Miller; instead, historically speaking, they have allied themselves with the school funding policies of the long-gone Byrd Machine that Miller and previous generations of liberals spent their careers fighting.
This is, at least, a clarifying moment. We now see more clearly who cares about students in Virginia’s poorest localities and who doesn’t. By blocking these measures, House Democratic leaders now effectively own every leaking roof, every falling ceiling tile, ever shorted-out power strip and every technology-poor school in the state. That’s an unusual legacy for so-called progressives but one that the House Democratic leadership his solely brought upon itself.