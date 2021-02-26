Editorial: House Democratic leaders now own every crumbling school in Virginia

Earlier that same committee also quietly strangled a bill by Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, that would have created a state fund for school construction. There was no money attached, mind you, just an empty shell of a fund but apparently even that was anathema. Now that same committee has done the same to two measures by state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County. One would have created a state fund (again, unfunded) to help schools pay for repairing roofs and certain maintenance. The other would have set a statewide advisory referendum on whether to issue $3 billion in bonds for school construction.

You’ll notice the “R” after the name of each legislative sponsor and that the culprits here are Democrats, but this isn’t strictly a partisan matter. Both of Stanley’s bills won wide and bipartisan support in the state Senate. The chamber passed his roof fund 39-0 and the bond referendum 31-7. Both bills also won bipartisan support from other House committees before they met their demise in House Appropriations. The roof bill passed House Education 21-1 and the bond referendum passed House Privileges and Elections 21-1, as well. That means even though there’s no official vote on these bills, we can still see who is responsible for their death. If the House Democratic leadership wanted these bills voted on, they would have been. That means the main responsibility lies with House Appropriations chair Luke Torian and vice-chair Mark Sickles — with Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring as accessories. Even though they’re not on these committees, if they felt this issue should have been a priority, you can bet these bills would have been voted on. We’ll tack on a fifth legislator of some seniority — David Bulova — because he made a point of speaking out against O’Quinn’s bill and was the only Democrat to vote against it in committee, complaining that “we’re potentially shifting what has long been a local responsibility to the state having a share of that.” Why yes, that’s precisely the point.