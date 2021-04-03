Editorial: How are our sister cities doing with the pandemic?

Wonju, South Korea. You won’t want to hear this but you need to. In Wonju’s Gangwon-do province, the virus rate is only 152 per 100,000. That’s one of the lowest rates in a country that already has one of the world’s lowest virus rates. Here’s the thing: South Korea and the United States reported their first virus cases on the same day. The difference is that South Korea’s government acted quickly and ours did not. Even though the country had just four reported cases, the South Korean government summoned representatives from 20 medical companies to leave their lunar New Year celebration and attend an emergency meeting. They did. Within a week, South Korea had testing and other containment measures in place. The virus never gained much of a foothold there. Even though less than 0.1% of the population is now fully vaccinated, South Korea is operating more or less normally. If we had acted more like South Korea, maybe we would be, too. The whole province, with a population of 1.6 million, has recorded just 47 virus deaths. By contrast, Alleghany County, with a population of 14,933, has recorded 48.