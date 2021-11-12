Editorial: How Deschutes gave the Roanoke Valley a boost even without building a brewery

Just a couple years prior, a visit to any online message board would find Roanokers lining up to tell anyone who asked what a drag it was to live in the Star City.

Nelson saw his share of that attitude when he came here 10 years ago. As he recalls it, “While most folks were open and supportive, there definitely was a certain segment of the population that would ask ‘Why would you do that here?’ when an innovative idea bubbled up to the surface.”

To make this tipping point possible, pieces had to be moved into place, forces had to be set in motion, over a period of years.

One piece was the perceived rivalry — on the part of Roanoke, at least — with Asheville, North Carolina. Roanoke had been a finalist as Sierra Nevada looked for a site for an East Coast brewery, but that prize went to Asheville. The same thing happened with California-based Stone Brewing.

What was one of the distinctions between Asheville and Roanoke? Well, Asheville residents were invested in their city, and tended to talk it up rather than trash it.