Editorial: How do outsiders fare in government?

The press releases from Pete Snyder almost always begin this way: “Conservative outsider and Republican candidate for governor …”
Snyder is also a businessman with a background in the tech sector, which ought to give him some glamour, but his status as an “outsider” seems to outrank that, at least in the view of his campaign.
Snyder’s not alone, of course, just the easiest example to cite. Six of the seven candidates seeking the Republican nomination for governor can all claim some status as an “outsider” and often do; only former House Speaker Kirk Cox cannot. Of course, he stresses his insider status; he just doesn’t use that word. Instead, he emphasizes his knowledge of state government.
So when did being an “outsider” become an attribute and being an “insider” become a pejorative? This is hardly an original thought, but politics seems to be the only field where not having experience is considered a plus. You wouldn’t trust your surgery to someone who had never operated before, but we often elevate to office “outsiders” on the theory that they will be able to do a better job than the “insiders” have. Of course, politics isn’t surgery; it’s politics. The appeal of “outsiders” — be they from the right or the left — is that they’d be able to look at problems with fresh eyes. There’s a special allure about “outsiders” from the business community who offer the promise of running government like a business. To some extent, that makes sense — business prizes efficiency, something government often does not. On the other hand, business exists to make a profit, government does not. There are also many different types of business executives. Donald Trump, for instance, was a businessman, but his privately held business was mostly a personal branding exercise; that’s far different from the CEO of a major corporation who has to satisfy customers, stockholders and a board of directors. And, of course, being a business executive, or an outsider of any kind, does not guarantee success. Some outsiders have done quite well in office, others have not.
We can’t pass judgment on any of the “outsiders” running for governor, but we can look to history to see how previous outsiders have fared. The result is the same as for the insiders — very mixed.
First, there’s the definitional problem of just who is or isn’t an outsider. Was Dwight Eisenhower an outsider? He certainly wasn’t a politician, but had served at a high level of government. What about Barack Obama? He was certainly an outsider in some ways — our first Black president — but he also served in the U.S. Senate, just not for very long.
Andrew Jackson is usually considered our first “outsider” president. He was the first westerner — at a time when anyone west of the Appalachians was a westerner. He certainly wasn’t part of the Virginia or Massachusetts aristocracies that had held the presidency before then. But he had served in Congress, been territorial governor in Florida, an important general and a major national figure. So was he really an outsider — or did he just act like one? We still argue about whether Jackson was a good president or a bad president but he was undeniably a popular president — he easily won reelection and when he left office his vice president won easily, too.
Abraham Lincoln was definitely an outsider and is now generally regarded as our greatest president. Other outsiders haven’t fared so well. Both Jimmy Carter and Trump were outsiders, just in different ways. They were also sent home by voters after a single term. On the other hand, being an insider didn’t help Herbert Hoover and George H.W. Bush, also rejected by voters after just one term.
What about the Virginia governorship, which is what prompted this exploration? From the 1880s until 1969, virtually all our governors were insiders — members of the conservative Democratic “machine” that ran the state. Only Westmoreland Davis, a surprise winner in 1917, and Jim Price in 1937, qualify as deviations from that oligarchy (Davis moreso than Price). Still, they were members of the majority party. By that measure, the first true outsider to be elected Virginia governor in modern times was Linwood Holton in 1969. He was the first Republican in nearly a century. He’d never held office. In fact, after his election, Holton had to ask Caldwell Butler, then a state legislator from Roanoke, how to find the governor’s office to he could meet with outgoing Gov. Mills Godwin. We still feel Holton’s influence today in many ways — he restructured state government to create the modern cabinet system, for one thing.
Charles Robb, elected in 1981, was an outsider in the sense that he’d never served in state government until he made the lieutenant governorship an entry-level position in 1977. However, temperamentally he was certainly in tune with much of the governing party at the time. His election represented a traditional change of parties in the governorship but did not represent some wholesale rejection of the status quo. Likewise, Douglas Wilder in 1989 was an outsider only in the sense of being our first Black governor; he had long been a legislative insider.
After Holton, the next true outsider governor was Mark Warner. Like Holton, he’d never held elective office — although he had served part-time in state government as a member of the Commonwealth Transportation Board and been involved in politics in other ways. Warner has gone on to win three terms in the U.S. Senate, so it’s fair to say that Virginians have regarded that outsider quite favorably, although by now Warner no longer counts as an outsider. Terry McAuliffe was an insider at the national level as former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, but very much an outsider to the ways of Virginia government when he was elected governor in 2013. He now wants to be governor again and this time stresses his experience.
Snyder and Glenn Youngkin, another Republican candidate for governor with a business background but no history in elected office, may not like this comparison but they’re both trying to replicate the Warner model just without the Transportation Board background. Before he ran for governor, Warner spent time setting up venture capital funds in rural areas to show his interest in rural economic development. Snyder has devoted much of the past year to his 30 Day Fund aimed to helping small businesses stressed by the pandemic.
What does Virginia need at this hour — an insider or an outsider? Or does it depend on which insider or outsider? Stay tuned.