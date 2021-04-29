Editorial: How do outsiders fare in government?

So when did being an “outsider” become an attribute and being an “insider” become a pejorative? This is hardly an original thought, but politics seems to be the only field where not having experience is considered a plus. You wouldn’t trust your surgery to someone who had never operated before, but we often elevate to office “outsiders” on the theory that they will be able to do a better job than the “insiders” have. Of course, politics isn’t surgery; it’s politics. The appeal of “outsiders” — be they from the right or the left — is that they’d be able to look at problems with fresh eyes. There’s a special allure about “outsiders” from the business community who offer the promise of running government like a business. To some extent, that makes sense — business prizes efficiency, something government often does not. On the other hand, business exists to make a profit, government does not. There are also many different types of business executives. Donald Trump, for instance, was a businessman, but his privately held business was mostly a personal branding exercise; that’s far different from the CEO of a major corporation who has to satisfy customers, stockholders and a board of directors. And, of course, being a business executive, or an outsider of any kind, does not guarantee success. Some outsiders have done quite well in office, others have not.