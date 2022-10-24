Editorial: How else to honor Roanoke's Reuben Lawson?

Roanoke attorney Reuben E. Lawson deserves a more prominent mention in history, and not just in a history of the Roanoke Valley.

A Black lawyer practicing in Roanoke in the 1950s and 1960s, Lawson battled the racist policy of Massive Resistance in our region and won court case by court case, succeeding in forcing school systems in Floyd, Grayson, Pulaski and Roanoke counties and in Roanoke and Lynchburg to integrate after they refused to obey the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that was supposed to desegregate schools.

On Oct. 11, prominent Roanoke lawyer John Fishwick raised Lawson’s profile in dramatic fashion, holding a news conference in which he shared a letter sent to the members of Congress who represent our region — Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, and Republican Reps. Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith — advocating for the Richard H. Poff Federal Building to be renamed after Lawson, whom Fishwick called “one of Roanoke’s undeservedly forgotten legal titans.”

Fishwick further pressed his case by suggesting that Poff’s name on the building, which houses federal courts and offices of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, could cast a pall on court proceedings for persons of color coming to seek justice, in the same manner as a Confederate statue standing before a courthouse door.

Poff, a Radford native who died in 2011 at age 87, was an important political and legal figure in Virginia, a Virginia Supreme Court justice who as a 10-term congressman has been credited as being the principle author of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution, codifying presidential succession.

He also had an execrable record on race and civil rights. Unlike his fellow Republican, Linwood Holton, who ended Massive Resistance for good when he was elected governor in 1970, Poff crossed party lines in 1956 to add his signature to the mostly-Democrat-supported Southern Manifesto, which claimed states had the right to resist federal integration of schools. He also as congressman voted against the Civil Rights Acts of 1957, 1960, 1964 and 1968 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Though he later disavowed his support of segregation, his was no profile in courage.

We support Fishwick’s proposal — but one must be pragmatic as well as idealistic. Fishwick deserves praise for bringing Lawson to the attention of lawmakers and to the citizens of the commonwealth, but through no fault of his own the timing of his uphill charge and the choice of arena works against him. Such a change to a federal building requires action from Congress, and Kaine and Warner will likely be supportive. On the other hand, Cline and Griffith, however they might personally feel about Lawson’s accomplishments, are unlikely to support a move that could be interpreted as an attack on the legacy of an important fellow Republican.

Let’s say for the sake of a thought exercise that the astonishing happens, and voters in the 6th District and the 9th District send the incumbents’ underdog opponents, Jennifer Lewis and Taysha DeVaughan, to Congress in January. They would likely support Fishwick’s request, but have minuscule chance of shepherding it through a newly elected Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

We note this just to say that those who would like to see Reuben Lawson honored should consider possible alternatives to renaming the Poff building. We’ve often said in this space that Roanoke does not have near enough statues honoring its best citizens from history. Lawson seems a prime candidate for one, not to mention a historical marker or two.

Even if Fishwick’s effort succeeds, those options are worth considering.