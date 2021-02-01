Editorial: How much does Virginia want everyone online?

The Wise County service is a pilot project — a beta test in tech lingo — for the whole Starlink system, which is still being built out with regular rocket launches but is already providing service to some locations. A Native American reservation on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula went online last fall. Wise County appears to be just the second school system in the country to sign on with Starlink; Ector County, Texas was the first.

Let’s say a few words here about McPike, who might be the most interesting legislator in this year’s session. On the one hand, he’s introduced the bill to abolish the state’s coal tax credits, a move that’s generally seen as a negative in the coalfields (although, as we’ve pointed out before, should be viewed instead as an opportunity to bargain for more state funding for other things that will do more good economically in the long run). On the other hand, he’s introduced two bills that are undeniably a good thing for the coal counties. One is a technical change to state tax policy that will make it easier for data centers to locate in rural areas — the Southwest counties have made it a goal to recruit data centers. The other is this budget amendment. We still think the coal tax credit abolition should be directly tied to specific state funding for an economic makeover in the region. Nonetheless, McPike still qualifies as something of a Southwest legislator ex officio and the region should embrace him as an ally so that we can leverage his interest in the region — an interest that isn’t always shared by other legislators from his part of the state.