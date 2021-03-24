Editorial: How Roanoke County can save money on school construction. Go solar.

Now, for the fiscally amazing part: All that turned out to be true. Hoke County wound up with a $21 million middle school for which it paid $16 million — so the county shaved off about a quarter of the cost. When we talked to the county’s building supervisor two years ago, he told us via email: “We love our building. We would not have been able to afford this school without the creativity of the developer, Firstfloor, and its architect SfL+a Architects.” Even better, the ongoing utility bills are a lot lower, too, so Sandy Grove Middle School wound up not only being cheaper to build but cheaper to operate. This is a fiscal conservative’s dream.

If you’re reading closely, you might wonder why an “energy positive” building would have any utility bills at all. You get an A-plus for detail. Just because the school generates more power than it uses doesn’t mean it generates that power consistently — or uses it consistently. On a cloudy day in winter, the school still has to buy power from the electric grid. On a bright day, especially in summer when school’s not in session, it’s generating lot of excess power — so the school is buying power on some days even while it’s selling power on other days, and that revenue doesn’t always cover all the expense. But it sure covers a big part of it, which is the ultimate point.