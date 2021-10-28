Editorial: How Roanoke's opera scored an American premiere

With the closures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, each time a local arts organization reemerges from the shutdowns with a new show to share, it’s cause for celebration.
We approach the newest offering from Opera Roanoke, “Bluebeard’s Castle,” in that spirit.
Spirit is an especially fitting word, as although this concert opera takes place five days after Halloween, it is very much a continuance of that vein. Vein being another proper Halloween word, as any vampire could tell you.
The original versions of folk and fairy tales are often much grimmer than the versions popularized worldwide, and “Bluebeard” is one of the grimmest, so grim, in fact that no cartoon version for kids exists. There has, however, been a horror movie or two by that name.
“Bluebeard” didn’t start out as a Grimm tale, however — as in the Brothers Grimm.
A French author, Charles Perrault, published what became the most famous version of the tale in 1697. The Grimms’ version didn’t appear until 1812.
As far back as 1905, “Bluebearding” has popped up as a verb, with a rather gruesome meaning. Though it might seem a tad ridiculous not to want to spoil the surprise plot twist of a story published in the 17th century, for the sake of Opera Roanoke’s audience, we’ll leave it up to you to suss out what “Bluebearding” signifies.
Opera Roanoke Artistic Director Steven White coyly describes the tale as “a clinical study in psychological manipulation and deflection that almost every human being has experienced at some point, though not usually with such shocking ramifications.”
Hopefully those tidbits have made you wonder, just a bit, what “Bluebeard” is about, and how it might translate into opera a.k.a. “the most expensive art form.”
OK, so an opera isn’t literally more expensive to mount than a $200 million Marvel Comics Universe movie, but in terms of assembling a live stage show, an opera combines all the cost of fully staged musical theater (actors, sets, costumes, stagehands) with all the cost of an orchestra concert.
This is why Hungarian composer Bela Bartok’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” hasn’t been performed in Roanoke before. Though it’s a one-act opera with only two singing parts, for bass and soprano, to play the score as Bartok originally wrote it in 1911 requires more than 100 orchestra musicians.
Like the majority of arts and culture organizations in the Roanoke Valley and the surrounding counties, Opera Roanoke was already operating a tight budget when the COVID-19 crisis shut down the economy in March 2020. The opera originally scheduled to conclude the opera’s 2019-20 season, “A Streetcar Named Desire,” never happened.
Founded in 1976 by a group of volunteers, the Southwest Virginia Opera Society first changed its name to Southwest Virginia Opera, then to Opera Roanoke, the name that’s stayed since 1991. Though many Roanoke Valley businesses closed their doors for good during the pandemic, and economic conditions remain perilous, the nonprofits that form the backbone of the arts and culture scene have all held on so far.
In Opera Roanoke’s case, this entailed putting on an outdoor concert series for nursing home residents, a performance at the Jefferson Center made available through streaming media and coming up with ways to conduct wine-tastings virtually as well as in person.
Returning to live performance under these circumstances required some luck and innovation.
White discovered a new version of Bartok’s opera, rearranged in 2019 for a much smaller orchestral ensemble by German composer Eberhard Kloke. After hearing Kloke’s transcription performed by the London Symphony, he vowed to bring it to Roanoke.
Opera Roanoke’s production of Bartok’s only opera will not only be the Star City premiere of this masterpiece, but the American premiere of Kloke’s version.
We’ll take White’s word for it that Bartok’s version of this story matches the suspense of a Hitchcock film in New York. This is a fellow who has conducted for the Metropolitan Opera. He knows his stuff.
Opera Roanoke’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” happens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center.
If all this talk of artistic spookiness has you agree to get in the All Hallow’s groove BEFORE the holiday arrives, Roanoke Ballet Theatre is also returning to live performance with their high-leaping rendition of “Dracula,” and naturally, it’s also happening at the Jefferson Center, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The choreographer and star of “Dracula,” Norbert Nirewicz, immigrated to the United States from Poland. Residing in Salem, he joined Roanoke Ballet Theatre in 2014 as a teacher and dancer in the 41-year-old nonprofit’s professional dance company.
How cool is it that someone like that, a veteran of national ballets in Poland and Venezuela, could find a place to land in Roanoke.
A truly robust art scene requires that a wide range of arts have a presence in the community: from cutting edge DIY ventures like VALLT gallery on Shenandoah Avenue or young artist Sarah Parcell’s pop-up gallery in Southeast Roanoke; to downtown hubs for more established artists, like Market Gallery and Left of Center; to venues to heartfelt community performance such as Showtimers and Attic Productions; to institutions presenting traditional art forms like Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and Opera Roanoke; and many more besides those.
Too often, the conversation around the arts gets caught up in a game of numbers, with those who work in the arts laboring to justify their worthiness with charts making assertions about jobs generated and tourism dollars attracted. Admittedly, there are no doubt public officials and business leaders who will only pay attention to things when dollar signs are attached.
Here’s the thing: when a community has an arts scene that’s flourishing, that’s a sign that the community itself is flourishing, and has something to offer, even a lot to offer, to the people who choose to live there — or decide to move there — beyond the bare necessities.
The vibrancy itself adds value. And sometimes that vibrancy arrives in the form of a reimagined opera that’s never been seen before on this continent.