Editorial: How Roanoke's opera scored an American premiere

With the closures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, each time a local arts organization reemerges from the shutdowns with a new show to share, it’s cause for celebration.

We approach the newest offering from Opera Roanoke, “Bluebeard’s Castle,” in that spirit.

Spirit is an especially fitting word, as although this concert opera takes place five days after Halloween, it is very much a continuance of that vein. Vein being another proper Halloween word, as any vampire could tell you.

The original versions of folk and fairy tales are often much grimmer than the versions popularized worldwide, and “Bluebeard” is one of the grimmest, so grim, in fact that no cartoon version for kids exists. There has, however, been a horror movie or two by that name.

“Bluebeard” didn’t start out as a Grimm tale, however — as in the Brothers Grimm.

A French author, Charles Perrault, published what became the most famous version of the tale in 1697. The Grimms’ version didn’t appear until 1812.