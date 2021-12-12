Editorial: How to repair Virginia's social services system

A few rural counties have banded together to share resources and shore up each other’s weaknesses. The state could encourage such collaborations by identifying which localities have common needs, which localities have services available that could assist with those needs and by offering financial incentives for joining forces, such as grants.

The state’s budget for the Department of Social Services exceeds $2 billion, and yet the typical social worker might only earn about $30,000 as they deal with a caseload that’s double or triple what the state recommends.

Pay for social workers should be higher to help combat turnover and burnout. At this level, too, incentives could be offered, such as assistance with or forgiveness of student loans, to encourage graduates entering the field to take jobs in underserved parts of the state.

Either the central office or the state’s five regional offices should be given more power to regulate, investigate and intervene if necessary. As currently practiced, the state-supervised, locally administrated system puts walls between local departments and renders the state office almost superfluous.