Editorial: How Tuesday's debate was especially instructive

Those of a certain age remember the presidential debate in 1976 between Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter when a technical glitch left the two candidates standing silently on the stage for nearly half an hour. Or, as we prefer to remember them, the good old days.
Tuesday’s so-called presidential “debate” was an utter embarrassment for the country. Two squabbling schoolboys shouting “your mama!” would have been more enlightening. Ideally, Americans are mature enough to know who was most responsible for that debacle.
It was also frightening in at least one respect. President Trump could not bring himself to condemn white supremacists, which his own security agencies have warned pose the nation’s greatest terrorism threat. On the contrary, he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Republicans should reflect deeply on how they allowed a man who plays rhetorical footsie with white supremacists to carry their party’s banner. This is a characteristic unique to Trump, not the party at large — although the party must now suffer the taint of association. When white supremacists marched in Charlottesville in 2017 spewing their vile messages, most Virginia Republicans (Corey Stewart was the only exception) were quick to condemn them in clear and unmistakable terms. Where are they today?
The debate — for all of its horridness — was instructive in at least one way. When it comes to building a new economy in parts of the country left behind by technological change, we’re completely on our own. Neither Trump nor Joe Biden had anything to say about that, and that shouldn’t surprise us. Trump hasn’t said anything about that during his time as president — except for a 2017 Wall Street Journal interview where he shockingly told people in rural areas they should simply move. Biden hasn’t really addressed this in his campaign, either. The candidates spent a lot of time “debating” — if that’s what you want to call it — whether the economy is recovering in a V-shape that benefits all or a K-shape that benefits the rich but not others. Experience will eventually show who’s right there. Whether the economy recovers in a V or a K or any other letter of the alphabet, there’s still a more over-arching trend reshaping the nation’s economy — what economists have called “the great divergence.” Metro areas, especially those that have refashioned themselves as technology hubs, are seeing economic growth boom. Rural areas, meanwhile, are seeing population declines as traditional employers disappear and aren’t replaced.
In the old economy, supply chains often linked cities with rural America. If Detroit was doing well making cars, that meant Gary, Indiana, was doing well making steel, which meant Roanoke was doing well with trains shipping coal to fuel the furnaces and the coalfields were doing well mining that coal. In the new economy, there often aren’t supply chains at all. Google is not buying algorithms assembled at digit factories in Danville. The success of Silicon Valley — or the Research Triangle or Northern Virginia or other tech hubs— is completely divorced from the rest of the country. Indeed, in some ways their success hurts smaller communities, by accelerating the “brain drain” of young adults.
Is there a way to “spread the digital wealth” — to use a phrase coined, ironically enough, by a congressman from Silicon Valley? The things we’ve tried — to the extent we’ve tried anything — have not worked. The tax bill that Congress passed in 2018 expanded “opportunity zones,” another name for “enterprise zones” — certain places where taxes are reduced as a way to encourage investment in economically-distressed communities. That was a Republican-sponsored bill, but such zones have been a favorite of both Democratic and Republican policy-makers over the years. One small catch: They basically haven’t worked. There might be some positive examples here or there, but they have not changed the arc of economic history.
You need not take our word on this. The cold-eyed accountants at the Virginia General Assembly’s watchdog agency — the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission — have said so. A few weeks ago, JLARC released a 151-page review of the state’s economic incentive programs, of which enterprise zones are a part. JLARC’s depressing conclusion: “Enterprise zones have little effect on employment, income, and other economic indicators, according to statistical analysis and other research.” This wasn’t a one-time conclusion, either. “Three other studies (in 2000, 2004, and 2020) concluded that Virginia’s enterprise zones had no positive impact on employment growth,” JLARC reported. So have national studies that the auditors pointed to.
So if that’s not working, what will? Our national leaders — and would-be leaders — are completely silent. This is strange: The communities hurt the most by a changing economy – and which would have the most to gain by figuring out a way to become part of the new economy — are overwhelming rural areas where Trump runs strongest. He is ignoring his own base, except for his 2017 interview where he told people to move.
Ultimately, the lesson here isn’t that Trump has forsaken rural America or that Biden is fumbling an opportunity. It’s that those communities shouldn’t count on any help from the federal government no matter which party is in control. That means it becomes even more important who we elect to state and local governments. Forbes magazine wrote last year: “In an age where national governments seem increasingly dysfunctional, cities are the places to watch for all kinds of innovation.” For our purposes, counties, too. This is a complete inversion of the usual way of things – where we expect our most experienced leaders to be at the national level and local government is something of an entry-level position. We now need state and local officials to have a better grasp of the economic trends reshaping our world, and what we can do to react to them. There’s a disconnect, of course — because local government has the least power to deal with those forces, yet faces the most direct consequences if things go bad. Nobody ever said life was going to be fair.
We can harp on politicians and criticize those who don’t have a good grasp of economic trends. But in a democracy, the ultimate responsibility falls on voters. They need to demand better local and state candidates. Or run themselves. Surely there are those among us who can do better than what we saw Tuesday.
