Editorial: How would campaigns be different if we didn't have the Electoral College?

Let’s get one thing straight: The Electoral College isn’t going to be abolished. That would require a constitutional amendment —and it’s hard to see 38 states voting in favor of that. The Electoral College gives added weight to small states, which certainly aren’t going to give up that power. More to the point, it’s hard to see Republicans willing to give up that power — since those small states tend to be Republican. It is, though, worth an academic discussion. For a long time, there really wasn’t a difference between the popular vote and the electoral vote. Now, though, such splits are likely to become more common — as the population grows in a handful of large, Democratic-voting states at a much faster rate than in smaller, Republican-voting states, some of which are actually shrinking. Is it good for American democracy if the popular vote winner routinely loses the electoral vote? This question becomes more uncomfortable when we consider that those large, Democratic-voting states are far more diverse than the small, overwhelmingly white states that get an extra bump in power through the Electoral College (which takes their House representation, which is based on population, and then adds two more votes). Why should white voters get a weighted advantage?