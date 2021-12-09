Editorial: Ideas from Virginia's bipartisan school construction commission deserve bipartisan support

Offering grants to assist localities with loan closing costs.

As Perrigan pointed out during the hearing, “You also have to provide grants and other incentives to the school divisions who can’t afford to take on those loans.”

Toward that end, the commission endorsed creating a separate fund that would assist with school construction and renovation through grants that would not need to be paid back. Similar proposals have been floated in the past — and shot down.

“We’ve tried many different ways to do it,” Stanley said.

This version of that grant fund could potentially be filled by casino gaming proceeds. The 2020 bill that legalized and regulates casino gambling earmarked the money that would be raised for school construction but didn’t specify how that would be carried out.

In 2019, a law went into effect that allowed Halifax County — and only Halifax County — to impose a special sales tax of up to 1% specifically for funding school construction. The county then put the proposed tax on a referendum for residents to decide, and they passed it overwhelmingly with 70% of the vote. The tax was expected to bring it at least $3 million annually for school capital projects.