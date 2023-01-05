Editorial: In praise of local journalism

When it comes to singing the praises of local newspapers, we know we can be a bit of a broken record — with print newspapers and vinyl records both being delivery systems for information that younger generations, these days, mostly have no familiarity with at all.

Yet we cannot emphasize enough how vital local journalists can be to a community’s well-being and sense of identity.

Only a paid reporter will sit through hours and hours and hours of local government meetings to suss out the things that happened that mattered and share them for those residents unable to spare that time themselves.

Only a local journalist will question politicians and officials about what actions mean. Only a local journalist will seek out those affected by an action to create the most accurate possible portrait of what the consequences imply.

Only a local journalist will employ the Virginia Freedom of Information Act to review documents that may reveal truths that government entities won’t otherwise admit to — or confirm the accuracy of what government entities assert. Both are valuable functions.

Only a local journalist can satisfactorily serve the watchdog role that keeps the workings of local governments accountable to the people those governments serve. Studies have shown that without such watchdogs, corruption goes unchecked.

Only a local journalist has a chance of having familiarity with the regional history that makes a seemingly subtle development extremely relevant for those affected.

Only a local journalist will recognize that a news item might be incredibly important even if it doesn’t readily translate into sensationalized clickbait.

Only a local journalist will recognize the significance of items that might not be controversial or even qualify as “hard news” but still are meaningful to a community or neighborhood: festivals, sports events, poetry recitals, restaurant openings, store closings, cute pet antics, high school milestones, horseplay on a snow day, lost wedding rings found.

Only a local journalist will come to you where you are and take the trouble, six months later, to come back and see how you have fared.

Local journalists know these things and do these things because they are your neighbors. They are part of your community.

For the sake of their own best interests, these communities that local journalists serve should do all they can to ensure that the stories, photographs and digital media creations these First Amendment-empowered chroniclers produce remain a part of daily life and daily news consumption. Not just the neighborhoods, not just the region or the state, but the country as a whole, will be all the better for it.