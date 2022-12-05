Editorial: In the Roanoke Valley, empathy and support in the face of tragedies

Here in the Roanoke Valley, recent days have brought moving and inspiring examples of empathy and resilience in the face of shattering tragedy.

Memorializing loved ones

Last month saw the debut in Roanoke of the Empathy Project, an effort to reach out through art to families robbed forever of loved ones by gun violence.

Chris Roberts, Youth and Gang Violence Prevention Coordinator for the city, has explained how the idea for the project arose organically from his work in the community. “The idea, or the mission, was to find individuals who are gang-involved, and service them. So as I’m going through the community trying to find these individuals, I’m running into victims. Victim after victim after victim. I just don’t leave them there, so I listen to their stories.” He would ask, “Who’s come to your house to support you?” and they would answer, “No one.”

Roberts concluded that, “If you’re here struggling with this alone … we as a community have got to do better.”

Through Roanoke’s “Year of the Artist” program, funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, 11 artists in residence have been hired to work with city commissions and departments as well as neighborhood organizations and nonprofits. Arts and Culture Coordinator Doug Jackson put Roberts in touch with Jane Gabrielle, artist in residence for the Gun Violence Prevention Commission, and from there came the idea to use art to tell the stories of those whose lives were cut short, to in a way bring them back, to revive their voices.

The goal, Gabrielle said, is “to convey our neighbors’ pain, to unite with them, to demonstrate that behind every gun violence statistic is a valued person with dreams, goals and families.”

The first three subjects were Nichalas Lee, 17, killed in June 2017; Markel Girty, 23, killed in February 2018; and Brooks Mullen, 23, killed in January. Based on interviews with families, Gabrielle painted doors with portraits of Lee, Girty and Mullen as their loved ones wish for them to be seen. Poet Brian Hancock composed spoken word pieces based on their lives and Berglund Center Marketing Coordinator Jennifer Hayward took pictures of family members that will be displayed on billboards.

The portraits of Lee, Girty and Mullen will be exhibited in the Roanoke Municipal Building, then eventually given to the families, while copies will travel to different locations in the city in 2023.

“The project helps to let these grieving families know that “they are a valued member of the community,” Roberts said. “It gives them a voice. It doesn’t make them feel alone. It gives them an opportunity to talk to somebody about their hurt, their pain and to actually work them through it.

“It gives them an opportunity to reach out to others who are suffering in the same way and support them.”

The Empathy Project is just one piece in the complicated puzzle of addressing gun violence. Were it to expand, that would be an important service. We hope to see more of these portraits in visual media and verse.

Welcoming refugees

On Nov. 27, journalist Heather Rousseau continued her chronicling of the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Southwest Virginia, bringing Roanoke Times readers the story of Jenya Yevheniia Shulym and her 8-year-old son Egor.

A wedding photographer in her native Ukraine, Jenya and her son are refugees from the Russian invasion. Her husband, Maksim, unable to leave because Ukraine requires all men ages 18 to 60 to stay in the country in case they are needed to fight, remains behind in the young family’s home in Russian-occupied Enerhodar, near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, where Maksim and Jenya both worked.

Uniting for Ukraine, a program that allows Ukrainians to connect with potential American sponsors, made it possible for Jenya and Egor to arrive in Roanoke County in August. She is staying with her husband’s cousin and her good friend Anna Miroshnychenko and Anna’s family, where Jenya is adjusting to her new life, learning English, desperately missing her husband and doing her best to show her son a happy face.

Egor is attending Oak Grove Elementary and having some struggles because he did not know English prior to their flight to America. Yet Jenya Shulym told Rousseau that Egor’s teachers have told her that her son “is really happy in school.” During their daily video calls, Maksim tells Jenya, “I’m so proud of you and my son.”

Though Jenya and Egor don’t have easy days ahead, and hope for a swift end to the war and a return home, it is heartening to see how they have been welcomed here in the Roanoke Valley.

It is heartening to know, too, that Rousseau, whose support through a fellowship from the Blacksburg-based Secular Society has been renewed for another year, will be able to keep shining light on these powerful and important stories.