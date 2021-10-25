Editorial: Indicted Roanoke council member Robert Jeffrey Jr. should resign

The resolution proffered that Jeffrey’s continued presence “inhibits the effectiveness of council by distracting the public from the business of the city” — quite the understatement. It is an embarrassment to the city.

The council’s offer would seem almost generous to a fault, granting Jeffrey months free of council obligations to work on his defense, implying he’d be welcome back on acquittal. A better plan: resign, and if acquitted, he could seek one of the seats on the November 2022 ballot. Let the city’s voters decide.

Yet even before a vote had been taken on the resolution, Jeffrey dismissed the request. Elected officials “have to sometimes do things political to show face in expressing their concerns with the public,” he said, dismissing this reasonable request from all six of his fellow council members as insincere and done purely for show.

Jeffrey did at least recuse himself from the vote on the resolution, which passed 6-0.

“I am innocent of these charges,” he said. “My intent is to stay in office. My intent is to do what I was elected to do by this city, and I will do that till my court date, where I will be vindicated from these charges.”