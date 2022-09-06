Editorial: Insurrectionists ruined own lives based on lies

The claim that even negative publicity is still worthwhile publicity bounces hard off the wall in the case of former Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker and his one-time mentor, former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson.

A not-safe-for-work cellphone selfie the pair took inside the the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection became one of the most widely circulated images of that travesty, despite the officers’ repeated claims that all they did was walk inside the building and walk out again. That was even before federal authorities charged the men with crimes related to the Capitol riot.

In an interview with The Roanoke Times soon after the selfie appeared on social media, Robertson seemed convinced that the FBI would find his and Fracker’s actions that day unworthy of criminal consequence. Hindsight suggests a failure to grasp the gravity of the situation, which would lead to Robertson repeatedly and egregiously violating conditions of his bond — possessing weapons and purchasing dozens more when he was forbidden from doing so — landing himself in solitary confinement as he awaited trial, while his co-defendant Fracker remained free on his own recognizance.

A major chapter in Fracker and Robertson’s saga reached an endpoint last month, with Robertson sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. Only two other Capitol insurrectionists so far received a sentence that harsh or more so: Guy Reffitt, a right-wing militia recruiter from Texas who brought a gun to the Capitol but did not go inside received the same sentence; on Thursday, a former New York City police officer and Marine veteran was sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault on a police officer and other felonies. All three men were convicted by juries.

Robertson has since filed an appeal, but he potentially has more charges hanging over him for the 37 guns he purchased while out on bond. Meanwhile, Fracker entered a guilty plea, testified against the man he once called “dad,” received a sentence of probation and told the judge during his sentencing hearing that he is twice a pariah in Franklin County, caught between those who condemn him for participating in the insurrection and those who condemn him for turning on Robertson.

Before they went into the Capitol, the former officers participated in President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. Their fates and their newly acquired criminal records cannot be divorced from the fact that no credible evidence of fraud in the 2020 presidential election has ever emerged. Those who did this to themselves did this based on falsehoods.

Without making any claim that either of these officers were saints beforehand, or alleviating them of their responsibility for their own actions, it certainly seems likely that, absent the “Stop the Steal” rhetoric and the radicalization it accelerated, neither of these men would have wrecked their lives and careers in the service of a delusional cause.

As trained officers of the law, Fracker and Robertson should have known better. Yet one wonders if anyone in their lives warned them that they were following a false path, and if not, would any such interventions have helped?

Experts in thwarting radicalization warn against cutting off contact, difficult though having those sorts of discussions and arguments might be, because leaving someone isolated, only hearing the same types of misinformation over and over, makes things worse.

One can hope — though it may be too much to hope for, as the “Stop the Steal” lie persists — that the justice meted out to the insurrectionists will make others caught in a similar fervor think twice before choosing self-destruction.