Editorial: Introducing new opinion page design

Hello, stalwart readers of these opinion pages. We remain grateful for your continued engagement and scrutiny.

Starting this week, you may notice a different look to the opinion page design, and slightly different placements of our usual content.

These changes result from steps we are taking to broaden the variety of content we provide to you as food for thought.

Those who have paid close mind will recall that as recently as March 2 we announced a few changes to these pages, in terms of schedule and appearance.

Well, as we have also mentioned before in these pages, there’s a bit of wisdom that’s attributed to the Greek philosopher Heraclitus: The only constant is change.

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Roanoke Times, has begun producing national opinion pages and distributing them to all of its newspapers. These pages are assembled by Lee Enterprises National Opinion Editor Scott Milfred, who also doubles as opinion editor for the Wisconsin State Journal. Milfred has emphasized a policy of maintaining balance across political spectra.

We welcome the opportunity to share this material with you. Here’s how that will work.

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, you’ll find these new editorial pages, offering commentary on national issues and think pieces written by the editorial boards of newspapers from all across the country.

On Sundays, you’ll find a new pro-and-con page exploring two sides of a topic that’s the current talk of the nation. (As explained below, Roanoke Times staff-written editorials will continue to appear on this day.)

All the local features you’re used to will still be around, just slightly rearranged.

On Tuesdays and on most Thursdays, you’ll find guest editorials written by the opinion editors of Lee’s Virginia papers, offering views of important happenings in other parts of the commonwealth.

On Fridays, Sundays, Mondays, and some Thursdays, you’ll see editorials on local matters written by Roanoke Times staff.

(This seems like a good time to once again share an occasional reminder that only staff-written editorials reflect the opinions of the Roanoke Times Editorial Board. Likewise, the guest editorials, regular columns, commentaries, letters and cartoons published in these pages do not reflect the Roanoke Times Editorial Board’s official point of view; they are presented for the sake of inspiring discussion and debate.)

Though we will drop the Sunday Doonesbury cartoon, the regular columnists you’ve been reading — Jeff Schapiro, Leonard Pitts, Christine Flowers, George Will and John Long — aren’t going anywhere. We will, though, be running one less Will column a week.

We’d be remiss if we concluded without telling you how appreciative we are of your longstanding support, and for your patience and indulgence as we continue refining the contents of these pages.