Editorial: Is America broken?

It sure seems that way at times. Last week we saw the astonishing — the Pennsylvania attorney general said “seditious” — sight of the president of the United States, and nearly two-thirds of House Republicans, signing onto an extraordinary lawsuit to overturn the presidential results.
Among them were three of Virginia’s four Republican House members — Ben Cline of Botetourt County, Morgan Griffith of Salem and Rob Wittman of Westmoreland County. Only Denver Riggleman of Nelson County, who is on the way out, had the good sense to leave this alone. Given the politics of their districts, which are all heavily Republican, all will likely go on to serve long careers, but the shame of this moment will stick with them for the rest of their days. Cline holds a seat once held by the legendary Caldwell Butler of Roanoke, who had the fortitude to stand up against a corrupt president of his own party. Cline’s decision to sign on to this lawsuit is rather Shakespearean. Unfortunately, it’s what the ghost of Hamlet’s father had to say about the new king of Denmark: “What a falling-off was there.”
The Republican contention that there were massive irregularities in the election is a serious allegation that not a single court has agreed with. In 2000, when Al Gore challenged the Florida results, he found some courts that accepted some of his legal arguments, although the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately did not. Here, Trump has been rebuffed in every single court on the substance of his arguments — with some of the strongest rejections coming from judges that he himself appointed to the federal bench. Even the decidedly conservative U.S. Supreme Court has twice rejected attempts to undo the results — unanimously. Republicans see themselves as the party of law and order — and that law and order rests upon the belief that courts will fairly administer justice. Are Republicans to now believe that the courts cannot be trusted? If so, that undermines one of their core principles.
When courts consistently reject these arguments, when Trump’s own attorney general says there was no widespread fraud, when Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia say their states’ results in favor of Democrats were correct, what is left but conspiracy theories? We never expected Trump, a man who has apparently never been told “no” in his life, to go quietly but we did expect better of rank-and-file Republicans. There are legitimate debates that can be had over election rules — we have 50 states with 50 different sets of laws, a result of the federal system that conservatives once championed. What we seem to have here, though, isn’t a technical debate but an outright refusal to accept election results that one party simply doesn’t like. Margaret Thatcher once observed “the veneer of civilization is very thin.” So, too, it seems is American democracy. Make no mistake about what’s going on here: Given their own way, many Republicans would overturn an election that didn’t go their way either because their commitment to democracy is too weak or their commitment to a single man is too strong. Gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase even thinks we should have martial law. Thanks to them, we must now ask every candidate in every election everywhere: Do you promise to accept the election results? This is not the America we thought we had.
Liberals are not entirely blameless here, mind you. Many of them spent four years loudly declaiming that “Trump is not my president” and styling their opposition as a “resistance.” Those were rhetorical devices, but dangerous ones that embolden the same on the other side — or more.
In the aftermath of the second U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the chairman of the Texas Republican Party seemed to suggest that secession was an option. “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution,” Allen West said. To have the chairman of any party suggest secession as a legitimate response to losing an election boggles the mind, to have a Republican chairman do so is almost beyond words. This is a betrayal of not just country, but the party that West leads. Republicans were the party that saved the Union in the 1860s when Southern Democrats refused to be part of a country with a Republican president. Are some of them now to be the party that breaks it apart?
Both parties are subject to occasional radical fevers, which are usually cured when voters administer the corrective power of an election defeat. Case in point: When George McGovern took over the Democratic Party in 1972 and led it to a historic defeat, chastened Democrats responded by nominating the more centrist Jimmy Carter in 1976. The troublesome thing here is that Republicans don’t seem to be rejecting the disease that has infected them. Over the weekend, the Appomattox County Republican Committee censured its outgoing Republican congressman. Among Riggleman’s many political sins, in the committee’s view, was condemning Trump “for refusal to denounce QAnon.” Appomattox Republicans aren’t required to like Riggleman but censuring him for complaining that Trump won’t denounce a conspiracy theory? They may as well have passed a resolution endorsing that conspiracy theory. These are not the actions of a political party that deserves to be taken seriously — and yet it will be. We have so segregated ourselves by political ideology that many parts of the country have no reasonable alternative available, so the unreasonable one that comes closest to their beliefs will have to do. That makes those corrective election losses a lot less corrective.
It’s not just a political party that has been infected by an aversion to democracy, it’s much of our citizenry, as well. Last week, someone commenting on The Roanoke Times’ Facebook page about the Supreme Court case posted a remarkable declaration: “It’s not your country. It’s mine and I support Trump. Don’t like it — leave.” Really? Whatever happened to “this land is your land, this land is my land”? Have we now come to the point that the country belongs just to one political faction? That runs counter to, well, all of our history. The first president to lose an election was John Adams — to Thomas Jefferson — in 1800. Jefferson used his inaugural to emphasize that we’re all in this together. He famously declared: “We are all Republicans, we are all Federalists.” Was Jefferson wrong? Or have we broken the country he left us? And if we have, how will we put it back together?
