Editorial: Is America broken?

When courts consistently reject these arguments, when Trump’s own attorney general says there was no widespread fraud, when Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia say their states’ results in favor of Democrats were correct, what is left but conspiracy theories? We never expected Trump, a man who has apparently never been told “no” in his life, to go quietly but we did expect better of rank-and-file Republicans. There are legitimate debates that can be had over election rules — we have 50 states with 50 different sets of laws, a result of the federal system that conservatives once championed. What we seem to have here, though, isn’t a technical debate but an outright refusal to accept election results that one party simply doesn’t like. Margaret Thatcher once observed “the veneer of civilization is very thin.” So, too, it seems is American democracy. Make no mistake about what’s going on here: Given their own way, many Republicans would overturn an election that didn’t go their way either because their commitment to democracy is too weak or their commitment to a single man is too strong. Gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase even thinks we should have martial law. Thanks to them, we must now ask every candidate in every election everywhere: Do you promise to accept the election results? This is not the America we thought we had.