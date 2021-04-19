Editorial: Is it 'cancel culture' or the free market at work?

Now, some people objected to that bill, which is very much their right, and at least one organization (Major League Baseball) has made a business decision in response. Whether that is a courageous moral stand or a stupid decision to appease certain people is likewise immaterial. The baseball commissioner had a right to do what he did.

And now some other people — from former President Donald Trump on down — object to those objections and have called for a boycott of Major League Baseball “and all of the woke companies” that have spoken up. So, Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines, as well. This is also their right.

So why the controversy?

We ask that somewhat facetiously, of course. The flashpoint here (other than initial act of Georgia passing its controversial new voting law) is that we’re not accustomed to major corporations getting involved in politics like this.

Or are we?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell certainly doesn’t think so. “I found it completely discouraging to find a bunch of corporate CEOs getting in the middle of politics,” he complained. He went on to say: “My warning, if you will, to corporate America is to stay out of politics. It’s not what you’re designed for.”