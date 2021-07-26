Editorial: Is Virginia's redistricting commission violating the law?

This seems a very plain violation of the mandate of geographic diversity. We hate to encourage a more litigious society but this is what courts are for: It would be curious to see what some judge might have to say about this. Does the commission begin its work by being in violation of the law? Or does that “give consideration” phrase excuse all manner of deviations? Does that promise of diversity really mean anything? Probably not.

Two facts remain: Even with Trost-Thornton’s appointment, the commission still has more men than women — and a whole swath of the state is completely unrepresented. So much for either gender diversity or geographical diversity.

Those are two of the four categories we were promised and the commission has failed on both counts.

A future legislature, if it were so inclined, could fix both of these things by rewriting the law to require diversity, not just “give consideration” to it.

We often think of calls for “diversity” as a liberal thing, a sign of wokeness. Here, though, actual diversity would benefit a lot of conservative voters in Southwest Virginia.