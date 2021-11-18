Editorial: It's not the way you play the game that counts, it's the big bucks that winning brings

Tuesday morning, news broke nationwide that Fuente and Virginia Tech have “mutually agreed to part ways” as Roanoke Times journalist Mike Niziolek put it. Niziolek and his colleagues Aaron McFarling and Mark Berman have done an excellent job of following Fuente’s fortunes as his Hokie career grew more and more imperiled.

Tech Athletic Director Whit Babcock put the inevitable into words Tuesday morning. “I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership.”

From the perspective of an outsider to the world of college sports — yes, such people exist — the verdict on Fuente could seem bizarrely harsh.

(Not that anyone needs to feel too sorry for 45-year-old Fuente — but we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Hold that thought.)