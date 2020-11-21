Editorial: Jefferson's advice for social media

If some of you are thinking “serves him right” and some others of you are thinking “he got railroaded,” you’re both wrong. The real question isn’t how we got to such a point that people are losing both friends and jobs over politics, but how we get out of here. The question is how do we avoid becoming a North American version of Nagorno-Karabakh where the liberals live here, the conservatives live here, and the two sides simply despise one another?

No, no it’s not. It’s exactly the opposite. In fact, it’s dangerous. Here’s why. The professor said it was “anti-American” to vote for Biden. We’ve seen some on the left say it was “anti-American” to vote for Trump. If more than 70 million Americans vote for someone — and both candidates drew votes in excess of that number — can it really be said they were “anti-American”? Even if you think the absolute worst about either candidate — that Biden is a front man for socialists, that Trump is a thinly veiled white supremacist — neither of those traits can truly be said to be anti-American because both socialism and white supremacy have deep roots in the American experience. The other candidate — whichever one is the other candidate from your point of view — might be wrong, might even be deeply wrong. But he’s not really out of step with the country’s history, maybe just a part of the nation’s history we don’t care for. As for being “anti-Christian,” we are loathe to delve into religious matters, but we must point out that Christianity covers a broad range of sects. Let’s not argue over which is the one, truth faith, shall we?