Editorial: Judge Dorsey's unprecedented order on a Confederate statue

Dorsey tells us that “for some time I’ve had concerns” about the statue and hoped “that something would have happened.” After “a lot of thinking and reading,” he talked to Roanoke College President Michael Maxey, then Roanoke County Administrator Dan O’Donnell, who referred him to Peters. He says Peters asked for something in writing, which resulted first in that six-page letter June 23 and then the court order issued July 8.

Dorsey’s letter comes straight to the point: “The presence of the Confederate statue on the old courthouse lawn interferes with the administration of justice in Roanoke County.” He then spends the rest of the letter explaining how.

As with Judge Clark in his 2015 order, Dorsey talks about his pride in his Southern roots: “I am proud of the innate stubbornness that we all tend to have on matters that are near and dear to us. But that stubbornness must yield to reason, conscience, consideration of fairness for all of us. My heritage is defined by what I’m proud of, not having ancestors in the Confederate Army.”