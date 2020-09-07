Editorial: Labor Day isn't what it used to be

Labor Day isn’t what it used to be.
The holiday began in the 1880s as a symbolic manifestation of the organized labor movement. Unions, though, have been in decline for more than six decades. They reached their peak in 1954 when 34.8% of all wage and salary workers in the U.S. belonged to a union, according to the Congressional Research Service. Now that figure is down to 10.3%. In Virginia, the figure is just 4%. Texas has the same percentage; only two others are lower — North Carolina and South Carolina at 2.3% and 2.2%. To be absolutely true to the original intent of the holiday, we wouldn’t celebrate Labor Day between the Potomac River and Myrtle Beach.
Labor Day used to mark the unofficial end of summer. In some ways, it still does, although in this Year of the Pandemic, all the things we know as summer effectively got canceled. Even in a more normal year — remember those? — Labor Day long ago ceased to be a hard-and-fast marker between the seasons. The end of summer and the start of school the next day? In most places, that’s a relic of the past. Many school districts now start back in August — not just August, but early August. In Virginia, Floyd County opened on Aug. 11. Some schools in Georgia opened on Aug. 3.
Labor Day used to be a dividing line for sports seasons. Again, this pandemic year is abnormal but in recent years we’ve seen the first college football games creep into late August.
Labor Day used to be the last day on which it was acceptable to wear white, or seersucker. Does anyone still pay attention to that anymore?
Labor Day used to mark the start of the fall campaign season. How quaint. The 2020 campaign is unusual in many ways but not this one: The general election campaign effectively began the day that Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic nominee back in March. In Virginia, it used to be the tradition that statewide candidates from both parties always gathered in Buena Vista for a day of parades and speeches. Those traditions have fallen victim to the state’s changing demographics and political realignments. Buena Vista used to be a Democratic bastion; now it’s not. Some Democrats still make a point of showing up in Buena Vista on Labor Day for a breakfast event but have ditched the parades so they spend time in more populous parts of the state that are more likely to vote their way. The tradition of statewide candidates from both parties sitting side by side under a picnic shelter in Buena Vista, waiting their turn to speechify, is now largely gone.
So what is Labor Day now?
If nothing else, it’s a chance for a history lesson. Most countries celebrate their version of Labor Day on May 1, not the first Monday of September. Our September observance of Labor Day is an example of how the United States is at odds with the rest of the world — from the way we measure things to the way we’ve responded to the COVID-19 virus.
So why are they in May and we’re in September? The Central Labor Union of New York first proposed a Labor Day — with a September date — in 1882. Other labor activists, though, pushed for May. May 1 became a politically charged date — it was the date in 1886 that the American Federation of Labor had set as a deadline for adoption of an eight-hour day, and it was close to the date of the bloody Haymarket Riot for labor rights on May 4, 1886, in Chicago. (If you’re not familiar with that, then you need to read up some more on American history.) It was precisely because of the political connotations with May 1 that President Grover Cleveland decided a September date for Labor Day was a more palatable option — and perhaps why Americans today see Labor Day as a three-day holiday weekend and not a call for marching in the streets. Cleveland was fine with appeasing workers who might also be voters, but he didn’t want to give credence to a labor movement that was seen then as a front for socialists and anarchists.
Matthew McGuire, the New Jersey machinist credited with being the first to propose a Labor Day to the Central Labor Union, really was a socialist. In 1896, he was the vice presidential candidate for the Socialist Labor Party of America. That party won 0.2% of the vote nationwide. Virginia was the only Southern state where the party made the ballot; just 108 Virginians checked the socialist box that year. McGuire and presidential candidate Charles Matchett, a New York electrician, took a very doctrinaire view of socialism, too. In true Marxist fashion, they advocated government takeover of “the railroads, canals, telegraphs, telephones and all other means of public transportation and communication” and government programs to hire the unemployed. So you can think of it this way: When you celebrate Labor Day, you’re really celebrating an idea first proposed by socialists. For the record, the Socialist Labor Party platform that year also backed women’s suffrage, equal pay for women, an end to child labor, free public schools for students up to age 14, the income tax, the estate tax and “the scientific management of forests.” Thought experiment: Can you pick and choose which parts of 19th century socialism you want to embrace?
Labor Day is also a lesson in federalism. Thirty states recognized a Labor Day before there was a federal Labor Day recognized in 1894. The first state to adopt a Labor Day was Oregon, in 1887. Why Oregon? The western states have historically been where many social and political innovations in the United States have begun. This year we mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote — women’s suffrage began as a western movement. The first state to give women the right to vote was Wyoming — back when it was still a territory. When the push for the 19th Amendment began in earnest, there were 11 states that granted full suffrage to women. All were west of the Mississippi — and every state from the Rockies to the Pacific allowed women to vote. Likewise, this year’s big election controversy — voting by mail — began in Oregon and is most popular in the west. We think trends begin in New York or California and if it’s fashion or music or other pop culture fads, often they do. But politically, the west — and specifically Oregon — has been our great incubator of new ideas. Labor Day is an easy example.
So no, Labor Day isn’t what it used to be. Then again, it wasn’t what its socialist proponents originally intended it to be, either.
