Editorial: Legal marijuana drives carbon emissions. Here's how to fix that.

Virginia’s marijuana bill is surprisingly pro-rural for a piece of legislation passed by a suburban-dominated legislature that’s made a pastime of ignoring rural areas. Unlike some of those legal weed states, it doesn’t allow localities to ban cultivation. They can ban selling marijuana in weed stores — but only if they vote to do so in a referendum next year — but they can’t ban growing marijuana. That creates an opportunity for rural Virginia that many rural counties in Colorado and elsewhere don’t have. There’s a chance that entrepreneurs there — we often call them farmers — could get some of the 450 licenses to grow marijuana. And if there are marijuana growers in rural areas, that means it’s more likely that some of the 60 licenses for marijuana manufacturers (the processors who turn it into a saleable product) will locate there, as well. Of course, they’d have to compete against indoor operations — which might well be in the urban crescent — and would have the disadvantage of not being able to produce as much crop.