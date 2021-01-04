Editorial: Legislators from affluent Virginia want to cut off revenue to poorer localities

Now, one argument is that if these games go away, the revenue wouldn’t — that players would simply buy lottery tickets and somehow localities would wind up with this money anyway in the form of education funding funneled through the state’s school fund formula. That’s certainly possible. But there’s the age-old “bird in hand” argument — we know localities have this revenue stream now. Why do we want to, um, gamble that it simply moves from this pocket to that pocket? For that matter, why is the Virginia Lottery so sacrosanct? As long as revenue is coming in, should it matter to the state whether it’s through the lottery or something else? In fact, these games don’t appear to have hurt the lottery at all. For the first three months of fiscal 2020 — July to September — lottery sales increased almost 36%. So why should the state pull the plug on a new revenue stream that is helping local governments to avoid either cutting services — or raising taxes? There’s also the argument that these games help the businesses where they’re located, which profit from food and drink sales — generally small businesses. Meanwhile, the argument that these games are unregulated and untaxed no longer holds — so what argument does?