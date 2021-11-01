Editorial: Legislators remove themselves from redistricting process the hard way

Brace yourselves. With the COVID-19 pandemic still an unpleasant presence in daily life, 610,000 Virginians and counting have cast their votes early. That’s more than three times as many earlier voters as there were in the 2017 gubernatorial election, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

These circumstances mean that after the polls close Tuesday, neck-and-neck races throughout the state might take a bit more time than usual to resolve. Folks will just need to be patient while the election workers do their jobs, and regard with healthy skepticism any claims that incomplete counts mean something that they don’t actually mean.

When the votes are counted, rest assured, we’ll be certain of winners and losers.

What we won’t be certain of is what districts we’ll be part of when we next line up — or request ballots in the mail — to select candidates for the General Assembly and Congress.

The past few weeks have witnessed the spectacular failure of the first-ever Virginia Redistricting Commission, whose 16 members have given up without completing any of their appointed tasks.

The purpose of this commission, created by a state constitutional amendment that Virginia voters overwhelmingly approved in 2020, was to end gerrymandering by the party in power.