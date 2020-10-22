Editorial: Legislators rig the redistricting system to benefit themselves

In any case, that’s not what this is about — this is just the context for what comes next. Regardless of who draws the lines, we know the lines will be redrawn and some work is already underway to make that happen. Mapping software must be purchased, and mapping data has to be loaded into that software. Working on some of the details is an obscure — but important — little body called the Joint Reapportionment Committee, composed of delegates and senators from the two chambers’ election-related committees. The Virginia Mercury reports that the panel voted last week to include legislators’ home addresses in the data that will be used for drawing new lines — regardless of which method is adopted.

Why does this matter? Gerrymandering doesn’t just mean drawing lines that concentrate one party’s voters for maximum effect and chopping up the other party’s voters into multiple districts where their impact will be diluted. It sometimes means drawing lines that protect the majority party’s incumbents — and punish ones from the other side. When Democrats redrew the state Senate lines after the 2010 census, they grouped as many Republican senators as possible in the same district — hoping that would eliminate at least one of them. Why does the 23rd Senate District stretch all the way from the Campbell County-Appomattox County line west of Lynchburg to Craig County and the West Virginia line? Because Democrats in 2011 were gleeful at the prospect of drawing two Republican state senators — Steve Newman of Lynchburg and Ralph Smith of Botetourt County — into the same district. Republicans (with some help from voters) foiled those plans. Smith moved into the district then held by Republican Bill Stanley of Franklin County and Stanley moved into another district, then held by Democrat Roscoe Reynolds of Henry County. The upshot was that all three Republicans won, which wasn’t the Democrats’ plan. Still the point was to inconvenience as many Republican legislators as possible. Likewise, in the 1980s two Roanoke delegates — Chip Woodrum and Vic Thomas — lived quite close to one another in South Roanoke. Amazingly, Democrats found a way to draw them into separate districts. Our two examples here both involve Democrats but Republicans are quite capable for similar cartographical tricks.