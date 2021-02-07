Editorial: Lessons for Southwest Virginia from the Super Bowl cities

Tonight’s Super Bowl offers a classic matchup — the seemingly ageless Tom Brady taking his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and their young star Patrick Mahomes.
It also offers us our traditional examination of two cities involved to see what economic lessons we can learn that might apply here in the western part of Virginia. We’ve done this every championship season and we’ve found that while the teams and cities change, many of the lessons are pretty universal. Ready, set, hike!
1. Demographics matter. Both Kansas City and Tampa are youngish cities, which has a big (and positive) impact on their economies. The median age in Kansas City is 35.1; in Tampa, it’s 35.7. They’re not the youngest in the nation, by any means. That distinction belongs to Provo-Orem, Utah, where the median age is 24.5. However, both Super Bowl cities are still distinctly below the national median of 38.5. That matters for lots of reasons. Young adults are more likely to spend money on setting up a household — good news for furniture retailers and real estate agents. More importantly, they are more likely to be better educated that older residents, so that helps the labor pool in an economy where new jobs demand more education than those of previous generations. Last year the Tampa Bay Times reported that city officials “credited the increasingly younger population for helping attract companies such as Dynasty Financial Products and L3 Technologies, and allowing corporate heavyweights including Jabil and Raymond James Financial to stay around and expand.” (Of note: The Super Bowl will be played in Raymond James Stadium. You should know by now that stadiums aren’t named after beloved civic figures but after whatever company writes the biggest check; in this case, a financial services firm based across the bay in St. Petersburg.)
How all this relates to us: Perhaps the biggest economic challenge that small cities and rural areas face is really demographic — the so-called “brain drain” of young adults. In Roanoke, the median age is 42.9, in some outlying counties even higher. In Highland County, it’s now 60.5. There’s a good policy reason why the state’s tobacco commission, charged with creating a new economy in former tobacco-growing counties, has made it a priority to attract younger adults and even offers financial incentives for those with certain educational backgrounds. In an economy where jobs flow to where the workers are (and not always the other way around), a community’s economic development policy really has to begin with a demographic policy: What are you doing to attract younger residents?
2. Location matters. A sunshine city like Tampa doesn’t have to work as hard to attract young adults as other places do — be that Kansas City in the wind-swept plains or communities in Southside and Southwest Virginia. We write a lot about the economic challenges facing rural Virginia — and often hear from readers in Roanoke asking, in effect, “why should we care?” We should care because everything is connected. Roanoke would be more prosperous if the rural areas around us were because this is where people come to shop. Kansas City understands this. Two years ago, the Kansas City Star ran a lengthy economic report fretting that while the city is doing well, rural Kansas next door isn’t. The report suggested that slow economic growth in the rural Midwest was slowing economic growth in Kansas City, as well. Root for whichever team you want tonight but, economically speaking, we have a lot more in common with Kansas City than we do with Tampa Bay.
3. Don’t bet everything on a single economic sector. We shouldn’t have to be told this — all we have to do is look at the former tobacco and textile towns in Southside or, for that matter, the coalfields or the railroad that delivers the coal to Norfolk. Still, it bearings repeating because even bigger cities sometimes have this problem. “For years, the trajectory of the local economy was closely linked to the success or failure of Sprint Corp., a massive employer with headquarters in Overland Park,” the Kansas City Star reported two years ago. “But as the wireless carrier has struggled financially, it’s significantly reduced its workforce, cutting 15,000 jobs across the company in less than a decade.” As Sprint has declined, a company specializing in health care information has exploded, employment-wise. “With some 14,000 local workers, [Cerner Corp.] is now the area’s largest private employer,” the Star reported. “The influence Cerner now has on the economy is reminiscent of Sprint’s former dominance.” Health care may not be as susceptible to market fluctuations as other sectors, but the lesson is still a good one — it’s best to have a diversified economy.
4. Manufacturing doesn’t drive these economies. Politicians from both parties like to talk about manufacturing because it conjures up warm memories of an industrial past when the U.S. was the world’s sole economic superpower — and because manufacturing is important to certain demographic groups (men without a college degree) and certain communities (think of those Rust Belt swing states such as Ohio and Michigan). Nationally, though, manufacturing accounts for just 7.9% of non-farm employment, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, and both Kansas City and Tampa rank below that. In Kansas City, manufacturing accounts for 7% of the workforce; in Tampa, it’s 5%. By contrast, the Roanoke Valley ranks above the national average for its share of the workforce in manufacturing — 14.7%. Lynchburg is even higher — 14.9%. That’s not a bad thing — many manufacturing jobs pay quite well, and we should want as many as we can get. However, those figures also suggest that the Roanoke and Lynchburg regions don’t have as many jobs in faster-growing parts of the economy as perhaps they should.
5. Both cities have built new economies. Kansas City was once known for its stockyards. They’re still there, but they no longer drive the local economy. Tampa, by contrast, was once known for its cigar factories. Neither city may be as glamorous as, say, Silicon Valley, but both stand as example of cities that have remade themselves economically to fit a new economy, be it health care or financial services or technology. To that extent, smaller communities should study their economic game plans. As for football, the Chiefs seem the better team but does anyone dare bet against Tom Brady?