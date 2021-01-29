Editorial: Lessons from Austin (and the MLS draft)

Now let’s parse all that. Austin’s economic rise wasn’t accidental; it was quite intentional. But that intentionality began 64 years ago. Former Roanoke City Council member Ray Ferris liked to talk about how local government was involved in “cathedral building” — that the great cathedrals of Europe took centuries to build. Austin didn’t take centuries, but it did take decades. That should both be sobering and inspirational. Sobering because it takes a long time to create a new economy. Roanoke in 1957 was still powered by Norfolk & Western steam engines and the American Viscose plant; Austin then looking much further ahead. The textile towns across Southside probably weren’t thinking ahead to the day when all those factories would be gone although in hindsight they should have been. The inspirational part is that some long-gone leaders in Austin in the 1950s set something in motion that six decades later has made their city an economic powerhouse — and, if you’re using sports as a validator, an official major league city. That should raise the question for every candidate for city council or board of supervisors: What are you doing now that will pay off in 2085?