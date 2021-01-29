Editorial: Lessons from Austin (and the MLS draft)

Congratulations to Northside High School grad (and Virginia Tech student) Daniel Pereira for being the number one pick in the recent Major League Soccer draft.
Congratulations, too, to Patrick Henry High School grad (and University of Virginia student) Irakoze Donasiyano for getting picked later in the first round.
Sportswriters Mark Berman and Aaron McFarling wrote last week about how unusual it is for any Roanoke Valley athlete to get drafted that high by a professional sports franchise. Pereira is just the third Tech athlete to be drafted No. 1 — the other two being football players Bruce Smith and Michael Vick.
We’re here to write today about a different aspect of their selections — the cities where they’re headed. Both are rising economic powers. Even if you’re not a sports fan, there are things that communities in this part of Virginia can learn from those city’s economic game plans.
Donasiyano was drafted by Nashville, a city that already has a pro football team (the Titans), a pro hockey team (the Predators) and now wants a Major League Baseball expansion team. Pereira was drafted by Austin, which is more interesting because MLS is the first big-time sports league to put a team in the Texas capital. Austin may be new to the sports pages but is hardly new to the business pages; it’s emerged in the past decade as one of the nation’s premier technology capitals — below Silicon Valley but perhaps on a par with Seattle and Boston. All the big tech firms — Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, need we go on? — have a presence there. Sometimes a big presence, too. Apple now has 7,000 employees in Austin. Some tech companies are headquartered there. Dell Technologies, which employs 14,000, was founded in Austin. Oracle moved there last year. The technology sector in Austin is so big it overshadows another growing sector; one investment firm ranks Austin as the nation’s third-biggest life sciences clusters. Austin’s economic power is so strong that it’s pulled some start-ups out of Blacksburg — drawn by the prospect of more funding opportunities.
How did Austin become a major league city, first economically and now in sports? Some of the answers shouldn’t surprise you, because they’re ones that crop up every time we examine another city’s economic success. First, Austin has a major university — the University of Texas. In today’s economy, there’s no better bet than having a major university, especially a research university. That’s why Virginia Tech is so valuable to the Roanoke and New River valleys and why Liberty University is so important to Lynchburg. It’s also why we keep harping on Ralph Northam’s 2017 campaign promise to transform the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university. Perhaps no single act could help the coalfields’ economy more.
We mentioned that Dell Technologies grew up in Austin. It’s a textbook example of why universities matter. Michael Dell founded the company in his dorm room while he was still a student at the University of Texas. That’s why there’s so much emphasis in economic development circles on growing local start-ups — see the work that RAMP, the Regional Acceleration and Mentoring Program, is doing. It’s also why many local governments (Blacksburg excepted) were so excited by Virginia Tech’s infamous “overenrollment” in 2019.
However, Austin’s story is a lot more complicated than just getting lucky with a single student with a bright idea. The 2012 book “Inequity in the Technopolis” traces Austin’s technology roots to 1957 when the local economic development agency laid out a “blueprint for the future” that set out to recruit manufacturers of electrical and scientific equipment. In 1963, IBM opened an electric typewriter factory there’; high technology at the time. Texas Instruments opened a factory in 1967; Motorola in 1974. When oil prices fell in the 1980s, Austin doubled down on technology. The University of Texas increased its research funding and in 1983 Austin was the surprise winner in the bidding for a national consortium of computer companies that were trying to figure out how to compete against Japan’s lead in semiconductors. Silicon Valley would have been the more logical location, but Austin won out because land and labor was cheaper. By the 1990s, Austin was already becoming recognized as a “dot-com” capital.
Now let’s parse all that. Austin’s economic rise wasn’t accidental; it was quite intentional. But that intentionality began 64 years ago. Former Roanoke City Council member Ray Ferris liked to talk about how local government was involved in “cathedral building” — that the great cathedrals of Europe took centuries to build. Austin didn’t take centuries, but it did take decades. That should both be sobering and inspirational. Sobering because it takes a long time to create a new economy. Roanoke in 1957 was still powered by Norfolk & Western steam engines and the American Viscose plant; Austin then looking much further ahead. The textile towns across Southside probably weren’t thinking ahead to the day when all those factories would be gone although in hindsight they should have been. The inspirational part is that some long-gone leaders in Austin in the 1950s set something in motion that six decades later has made their city an economic powerhouse — and, if you’re using sports as a validator, an official major league city. That should raise the question for every candidate for city council or board of supervisors: What are you doing now that will pay off in 2085?
There are some other lessons from Austin: It’s a big city for the arts, and that cultural scene is part of the city’s economic draw. In 2019, the Valleys Innovation Council held an “entrepreneurial summit” in Roanoke where it heard from business consultant Thomas Osha. He held up Austin as an example of how culture and commerce are intertwined: “Austin depends as much on the arts scene as the coders on 6th Street hanging out above the bars.” A report last year by the professional services firm PwC and the nonprofit Urban Land Institute identified what it called “18-hour cities” where a “happening” night life scene was part of the economic draw (as opposed, to say, New York, which, as we all know, never sleeps). Both Austin and Nashville were named as “18-hour cities.” Now, granted, Austin and Nashville are music capitals in a way we will never be. Still, there should be some lessons here we can apply at home and ideally we won’t have to wait six decades for them to pay off.