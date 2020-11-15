Editorial: Lessons from Boise, Idaho

Today we honor John Venn, the English mathematician who gave us the oh-so-useful Venn Diagram. We honor him by putting his visual application of set theory to work.

Inc. magazine and Startup Genome, a San Francisco nonprofit that focuses on promoting entrepreneurship, put together a list earlier this year of the 50 best cities in the country for starting a new business. We are always on the lookout for economic lessons that can be applied locally; what can this list tell us?

That’s where we bring in the Venn Diagram.

Circle 1: Most of the cities on the list are, not surprisingly, much bigger than us. There are certainly some things we can learn from Austin, Texas (which ranked first) and places such as San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. But the place that really catches our eye is the fifth-ranked city on the list: Boise, Idaho.

It’s the smallest city in the Top 10, so perhaps the most applicable to our circumstances. Boise’s metro population is just under 710,000, so more than twice that of the Roanoke metro at about 325,000 although when you add in the New River Valley at about 188,000 then our 513,000 starts to be in the ballpark. Call this circle “close to our size.”