Editorial: Lessons from downtown Roanoke's elm trees

This weekend brings the first big event in Elmwood Park since the pandemic began — a “socially-distanced” concert Saturday by a Beatles tribute band that’s part of the Freedom First Down by Downtown festival.

This concert is “pod-style” — you and your squad can buy tickets for a particular area and be assured you’re 6 feet away from other concertgoers.

Meanwhile, over at the Berglund Center will be the second of four drive-in concerts, with Robert Earl Keen as Saturdays headliner.

And that is how we roll as we enter this second year of the pandemic. Humans are a very adaptable species, whether we like it or not. Others species are not so lucky, which is why many of them are gone or going.

For those rocking out tonight to Abbey Road LIVE! (and even those who aren’t), you might want to think about the pandemic. Yes, we realize you probably want to take your mind off the pandemic, but there’s more than one pandemic going around.