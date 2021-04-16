Editorial: Lessons from downtown Roanoke's elm trees

This weekend brings the first big event in Elmwood Park since the pandemic began — a “socially-distanced” concert Saturday by a Beatles tribute band that’s part of the Freedom First Down by Downtown festival.
This concert is “pod-style” — you and your squad can buy tickets for a particular area and be assured you’re 6 feet away from other concertgoers.
Meanwhile, over at the Berglund Center will be the second of four drive-in concerts, with Robert Earl Keen as Saturdays headliner.
And that is how we roll as we enter this second year of the pandemic. Humans are a very adaptable species, whether we like it or not. Others species are not so lucky, which is why many of them are gone or going.
For those rocking out tonight to Abbey Road LIVE! (and even those who aren’t), you might want to think about the pandemic. Yes, we realize you probably want to take your mind off the pandemic, but there’s more than one pandemic going around.
Look around Elmwood Park. If you know your trees, you’ll notice something: There are only three standard American Elms left in Elmwood Park. There once were more but they fell victim to a fungal disease that has killed more than 40 million elm trees around the world — and is still killing more every year.
If you want to connect enough dots, they are victims of World War I more than a century after the guns fell silent. BioForest, a forest products company in Ontario, explains it this way on the company website: “World War I had ended and American soldiers returning were in need of housing. This caused a demand for timber needed to build both the homes themselves and the furnishings that would go inside them. American manufacturers began sourcing wood from other countries, including those in Europe.”
Unfortunately, one of those shipments brought in timber infected with ophiostoma ulmi. If you want to go further back, you can blame international trade — what today we call globalization.
That fungus came here via Europe but it originated in Asia. As early as 1910 it was killing elms in Europe. Like many things, the fungus moved slowly at first. When trees finally started dying en masse, Europeans first blamed the nerve gas used during World War I.
Not until 1921 did a Dutch phytopathologist — someone who studies plant diseases — figure out the problem. Her name was Bea Schwarz and she ought to be remembered as one of the great women of science. Her discovery is also why the affliction came to be known as Dutch Elm Disease, even though the disease is no more Dutch than then Spanish flu was Spanish. That’s one of many reasons why we shouldn’t assign nationalities to diseases.
Knowing why so many elms were dying wasn’t the same as knowing how to stop it. Britain lost 25 million elms in about 30 years.
Then the fungus showed up in the United States in 1930, presumably on timber imported for that post-war housing boom of the Roaring ‘20s.
Another Dutch plant pathologist — Christine Johanna Buisman — happened to be studying in the U.S. at the time. (The Netherlands produced an unusual number of female scientists). Buisman was familiar with Dutch Elm Disease from her home country; just days before she finished her American studies she identified the disease present on some samples from Cleveland — the first confirmation that the fungus had crossed the Atlantic.
Inconveniently, those years also saw the arrival of the European elm bark beetle, which did a remarkably good job at spreading the fungus from tree to tree.
We’re now seeing COVID-19 develop more virulent strains; so, too, did the misnamed Dutch Elm Disease.
The first wave of the fungus was relatively mild and nearly died out. Ironically, it was vulnerable to viruses. But then came ophiostoma novo-ulmi, a far more lethal varient.
It showed up first in Britain in 1967, on timber imported from Canada — and was ultimately traced back to Japan. How deadly was this type of fungus? France lost 97% of its elms. It was also spreading in North America; that’s what killed most of Roanoke’s elms decades ago.
Bioforest says the fungus has changed municipal policy. Many cities had planted long rows of elms along city streets to create an impressive shade canopy. They were less impressive when they all died at once — a cautionary tale of what we know as monoculture.
Nature is full of ironies. Many cities replaced their elm trees with ash trees. Now, Bioforest says, “our current emerald ash borer pandemic is directly linked to Dutch elm disease because the majority of today’s ash populations are replacement trees for lost elms.”
Now cities put more emphasis on variety. It’s not just a matter of aesthetics, although there’s that, too. Monoculture allows pests to spread rapidly.
Some elms escaped this plant version of a pandemic. The largest elm forest in North America today is in Winnipeg on the Canadian prairie.
Since the disease first showed up there in 1975, the city has lost 33,000 of its estimated 275,000 elms — 12% — and is now fighting to save the rest. This year has been declared “Year of the Elm Tree” in the city, and there’s a public education campaign underway — with Winnipeggers urged to alert authorities to signs of the disease and abide by the restrictions that have been imposed.
It’s illegal there to prune elm trees from April through September and also illegal to transport elm firewood. Winnipeg also spends about $3 million a year on pesticides, fungicides and, yes, a tree vaccine called Dutch Trig.
Roanoke counts fewer than 100 standard American Elms on city property — three in Elmwood Park, the others elsewhere. It injects those with fungicide each year after the leaves are fully formed. That’s the only reason they survive.
This is our obligatory reminder for people to sign to get vaccinated — for COVID-19, not a tree fungus, although the same principle applies.
If you’re sharp-eyed enough to think Elmwood Park has more than three elms, you’re right. It has three standard American elms but six “Princeton” American Elms, a “cultivar” or cultivated variety that is resistant to the disease.
Still, the elm is not what it once was. The so-called Liberty Tree in Boston — where patriots gathered to protest the British government was an elm. For years, presidents took part in ceremonial elm plantings.
In Canada, the elm was once so prevalent it was featured on currency.
And here in Roanoke, our downtown park is named Elmwood Park, a reminder of what once was.
Now go sign up for the vaccine so you and your loved ones don’t wind up going the way of the elms.