Editorial: Lessons from FreightCar Mexico, er, America

The company told Pro Publica that it hadn’t intended to shutter operations when it received the money. Some workers at the Alabama plant dispute that. “When the Mexican plant opened, we were told at the beginning they would just be helping Shoals and making parts for the trains,” one worker said. “But the whole time, it was a setup, we were gone.”

Pro Publica pointed out that FreightCar America isn’t the only company that took taxpayer dollars and then shut down. Maybe this isn’t a scandal — maybe the PPP money kept the companies going longer than they ordinarily would have but, ultimately, sometimes companies fail. That’s just a natural state of events.

On the other hand, the timing of it all sure looks bad — a company pocketed taxpayer dollars and then eliminated American jobs.

Either way, the PPP money is a passing issue. The bigger issue is the transfer of American manufacturing jobs to Mexico. This is hardly unique to FreightCar America.

Manufacturing jobs have been moving out of the U.S. to other countries for a long time now for a very simple reason: Workers in those other countries are a whole lot cheaper.