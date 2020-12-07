Editorial: Lessons from Japan

Today marks the 79th anniversary of “a date which will live in infamy.” Today also marks the 75th anniversary of the first post-war Pearl Harbor Day.
On the first observance of that date, Japan was our sworn enemy. On the latter, a defeated and occupied nation. Today, Japan is our fourth-biggest trading partner whose impact on our culture can be measured from anime to video games. Pearl Harbor to Pokemon – that’s a pretty good trade. Japan today also stands as a cautionary tale – about demography.
Japan faces a problem – “a rapidly aging population and shrinking labor force are hampering growth.” Those are the words of an International Monetary Fund report.
Japan’s birth rate is falling. Last year, Japan saw fewer babies born in the country than at any time since 1899, when official counting started. That’s historically interesting but birth rates have been falling lots of places as society changes. Here’s the more relevant figure: The average Japanese woman now gives birth to 1.42 children in her lifetime, which means it’s well below what demographers call “the replacement rate” of 2.1.
What happens when the birth rate falls that low? Several things. The population starts to skew older – and longer lifespans make it skew even more. The population also shrinks. Japan’s population has been declining every year since 2007 – and that trend will inevitably continue because, as people who study population trends like to say, demography is destiny. Here’s what demographers see coming: “By 2065 Japan’s population will plummet from 127 million to 88 million — but the low fertility variant indicates an even lower possibility of 82 million,” writes The Diplomat, a publication that covers Asia.
What happens when population starts to fall like that? So does economic growth. The Asia Times writes that “over time, Japan will have fewer people making goods and performing services and fewer people buying them. In the last year, there were nearly 68,000 fewer high schools around the nation than 12 months earlier. Fewer houses are being built as demand drops.”
So why should we care about school closures and the housing market in Japan? Because what Japan is going through is exactly what most localities in Southside and Southwest Virginia are going through. They’re losing population. Some – but not all – of that is driven by young adults moving away in pursuit of better job opportunities elsewhere. But in many localities the top reason for population decline is because deaths outnumber births. They are, quite literally, dying. Here’s another way to think about that: Even if nobody moved out of Southside and Southwest Virginia, the population in some localities would still decline because more people are dying than being born.
Here are some numbers: In 2015, there were about 1,800 babies born in the counties that make up Virginia’s coalfields. But about 2,400 people died. Those numbers those are heading in two different directions. The number of deaths is only going to accelerate in coming years, because there are bigger age cohorts moving into their senior years. Meanwhile, the number of births is probably going to fall, because there are fewer young adults left to have babies. A few years ago we consulted Hamilton Lombard, a demographer with the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia. He computed that over the next decade, the number of people dying each year in the coalfields should rise to between 3,000 and 3,500— while the number of babies born will fall to about 1,700 per year. If the exodus of young adults accelerates as jobs become even scarcer, then that 1,700 figure will fall, as well.
What would it take to reverse those trends? Lombard computed that, too. The answer: A baby boom of 1950s proportions – yet sustained for much longer than the original baby boom lasted. That’s simply not going to happen. Here’s what we wrote then: “To halt the population decline of the coal counties, we’d first have to persuade people to stop moving out. But then the women of the coal counties would have to be kept, if not barefoot and pregnant, at least pregnant.” To change the economic trajectory of rural Virginia requires a major intervention, and counting on a baby boom isn’t it.
Just in case we can’t see the consequences of these demographic trends in rural Virginia – all across rural America, actually – we can look to Japan. The Asia Times last year quoted an economist saying: “What this describes is an economic doomsday machine. The increasing number of older Japanese has put enormous pressure on the government’s budget.” Indeed, Japan now has the world’s highest proportion of citizens over 65 – 28.4%. That figure is expected to grow to 35% by 2040. Japan needs younger adults to grow its economy – and pay taxes to help pay for social services that its seniors expect.
That’s not so different than what the United States at large faces. Our population is also aging. In 1950, there were 16.5 workers paying into Social Security to support one beneficiary. By 2018, there were just 2.8 workers paying to support one beneficiary. That’s why your Social Security taxes are so high – and why many workers worry they’ll never get any benefits, because each year that worker-to-beneficiary ratio gets smaller. That’s why some – such the writer Ronald Brownstein – argue that older Americans should be the most in favor of immigration. Their Social Security checks depend on a bigger workforce. By the same token, rural America should have an even greater interest in seeing more immigration – those graying communities not only need someone to pay for their benefits, they need new residents to reverse their population decline.
Curiously, immigration is the one solution that Japan has steadfastly resisted (unlike Canada, which faces the same demographic issues and has responded by enthusiastically encouraging immigration, with rural communities often pressing the national government for even more immigration). That leaves Japan trying to encouraging young adults to have more children, although so far without much success. Meanwhile, to make up for a shrinking workforce, Japan is pushing to automate as many jobs as possible – innovations that may help Japan’s demographic problem but also have the effect of putting Americans out of work when those efficiencies inevitably make their way here.
The world is small, and Japan is getting smaller, which has the effect of making us smaller, too.
