Editorial: Lessons from Japan

What happens when population starts to fall like that? So does economic growth. The Asia Times writes that “over time, Japan will have fewer people making goods and performing services and fewer people buying them. In the last year, there were nearly 68,000 fewer high schools around the nation than 12 months earlier. Fewer houses are being built as demand drops.”

So why should we care about school closures and the housing market in Japan? Because what Japan is going through is exactly what most localities in Southside and Southwest Virginia are going through. They’re losing population. Some – but not all – of that is driven by young adults moving away in pursuit of better job opportunities elsewhere. But in many localities the top reason for population decline is because deaths outnumber births. They are, quite literally, dying. Here’s another way to think about that: Even if nobody moved out of Southside and Southwest Virginia, the population in some localities would still decline because more people are dying than being born.