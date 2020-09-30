Editorial: Lessons from Miami

Miami’s strong rate of its immigration — and its strong international connections which account for a lot of investment — also helped it recover from the recession faster than other cities. From 2010 to 2014, just five cities accounted for 50% of the startups in the United States, according to Economic Innovation Group. New York and Los Angeles were two of those. So, too, were two other underrated tech hubs — Dallas and Houston. (You’ll recall we dealt with Dallas last week because the Dallas Stars were in the Stanley Cup finals.) The fifth city was perhaps the most unexpected for the uninitiated — Miami. Miami has other lessons to teach us, too. According to a study by Florida International University, only one other city (San Jose, California) has a higher percentage of minority-owned businesses and only one other city (Denver) has a higher percentage of women-owned businesses. Put another way, Miami does a better job than most other places in making full use of its population in the economy. Miami’s diversity might explain the rate of minority-owned businesses (37%) but doesn’t explain its high rate of women-owned businesses (23%). We don’t envy Miami its hurricanes or its rising sea levels. But we ought to be able to look at Miami’s transformed economy and wonder why immigration is supposedly so bad for us when it’s obviously been so good for Miami.