Editorial: Lessons from Miami

The National Basketball Association finals tip off tonight, which means it’s time for our traditional sports challenge: What economic lessons can we learn from the two cities whose teams have made it this far, in this case the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat?
We’ve dealt with Los Angeles before — with baseball’s Dodgers in 2018 and football’s Rams in 2019 — and those lessons haven’t changed. Los Angeles is a global technology center (Snapchat is an LA invention), with a lot of big universities producing graduates to fill its already-deep talent pool. That’s why we’ll tilt today towards Miami. Is there really anything that we here in this part of Virginia can learn from tropical Miami? Why, yes there is.
We’ve historically thought of Miami as a city built on tourism and certain industries that operate, shall we say, somewhat outside the law. There’s a reason why the TV show “Miami Vice” was set in Miami, Florida, and not, say, Miami, Ohio. Now here’s the surprising update: Miami today has made itself into a technology hub. It made the Top 20 for Amazon’s HQ2, which served as a kind of affirmation of its newfound status. Forbes magazine says Miami now ranks with New York and Los Angeles “as among the hottest in the country for startup activity.” The Miami Herald reported last year that the city had more co-working spaces per capita than any other city in the country and that the number of technology jobs grew by 40% from 2012 to 2017. Even more affirmation: Global Startup Ecosystem Report last year listed Miami as one of 10 rising tech cities and promoted it into the Top 30 worldwide. That’s a long way from where Miami was in 1981, when it made the cover of TIME magazine as an example of a city in decline. “Paradise Lost?” the magazine asked. Now Forbes and other business publications regularly profile Miami as a new tech hotspot. So how did Miami build a new economy?
This is where things get curious — and challenging for us. For every other tech hub we’ve looked at, the answer can usually be traced back to a major research university — a comforting answer for those of us within Virginia Tech’s orbit, and a reason why we keep pointing out that Gov. Ralph Northam proposed to turn the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university and has yet to deliver. Miami, though, is different because it doesn’t have a big-name research university at its center.
What Miami does have is a lot of immigration from Latin America and with it, a lot of international investment. Miami’s culture and geography make it unique — it’s a good place from which to do business with Latin America. That’s not a lesson that offers any applications for us. However, Miami’s immigrant-heavy population does. “Immigrants start businesses at higher rates than native-born people,” Forbes tells us. That’s a point that often gets lost in our national debates over immigration. A report last year by the nonprofit group New American Economy found that immigrants are 10% more likely to start a business than native-born Americans; in the Roanoke Valley, that figure is even higher. It found that while immigrants constitute 5.5% of the valley’s population, 7.3% of the valley’s business owners are immigrants — so in the Roanoke Valley immigrants are 32.7% more likely to start a business. Economically speaking, we want more immigration, not less. All the rural areas across Southside and Southwest Virginia that are losing population — which is most of them — should be clamoring the loudest for more immigration.
Strangely, we currently have a congressional race in the 5th District — which covers much of Southside — where Republican candidate Bob Good has made it clear he wants to reduce immigration. “We’ve got to place a greater premium on protecting American jobs, American workers and reducing the number of worker visas to only what is truly needed and doesn’t depress wages or eliminate job opportunities for Americans,” Good told Charlottesville Tomorrow earlier this year. “Reforming immigration is a critical issue to me.” Good does not have a good grasp of how the modern economy really works. There are legitimate conversations to be had over how immigration policy should be structured — for instance, should it favor immigrants with family ties or marketable skills? But example after example shows that immigration doesn’t depress economic growth, it drives economic growth.
The lessons of Miami should be especially instructive across rural Virginia: Here’s a city where immigration has helped create a technology hub despite the absence of the most logical asset, a major research university. The Miami Herald reports that immigrants constitute a higher percentage of the recent college graduates in Miami (41.4%) than anywhere else in the U.S. Put another way, Miami’s new tech economy wouldn’t exist without immigration. Two years ago, even the cold-eyed accountants with the Federal Reserve attributed Miami’s economic growth to immigration. In the span of about 40 years — “a short time in the life of a city,” the Fed wrote — immigration had helped transform Miami into “a dynamic metropolis” of global stature. Some 40% of the city’s businesses are owned by immigrants.
Miami’s strong rate of its immigration — and its strong international connections which account for a lot of investment — also helped it recover from the recession faster than other cities. From 2010 to 2014, just five cities accounted for 50% of the startups in the United States, according to Economic Innovation Group. New York and Los Angeles were two of those. So, too, were two other underrated tech hubs — Dallas and Houston. (You’ll recall we dealt with Dallas last week because the Dallas Stars were in the Stanley Cup finals.) The fifth city was perhaps the most unexpected for the uninitiated — Miami. Miami has other lessons to teach us, too. According to a study by Florida International University, only one other city (San Jose, California) has a higher percentage of minority-owned businesses and only one other city (Denver) has a higher percentage of women-owned businesses. Put another way, Miami does a better job than most other places in making full use of its population in the economy. Miami’s diversity might explain the rate of minority-owned businesses (37%) but doesn’t explain its high rate of women-owned businesses (23%). We don’t envy Miami its hurricanes or its rising sea levels. But we ought to be able to look at Miami’s transformed economy and wonder why immigration is supposedly so bad for us when it’s obviously been so good for Miami.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!