Editorial: Lessons from Montreal

All the big tech companies are there — Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and a lot you haven’t heard of. The analysts at Expert Report have ranked Montreal as the ninth biggest tech hub in the world. Not bad for a city that seemed to be dying in the 1970s and 1980s.

So how did this happen? Sorry free marketers, the answer is government intervention. In the 1990s, the provincial government, under those French separatists, set out to refashion Montreal as a tech center — and was willing to pay lots of subsidies to attract tech companies.

One of the first was Ubisoft, a French video game designer that was looking for a North American location.

Montreal held a lot of appeal for language reasons, but the company was also looking at Boston. Quebec came up with an offer that was too good to refuse: It offered to pay about $20,000 per job if the company created 500 jobs.

The provincial government also created a tax credit specifically for video game developers. That jump-started a video game industry. Now Montreal ranks as the world’s fifth-biggest video game hub — behind Tokyo, London, San Francisco, and Austin — with more than 11,000 employees.