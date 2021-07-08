Editorial: Lessons from Phoenix and Milwaukee

OK, so we ask again: What’s driving the economy in Phoenix that’s not driving it in Milwaukee? Phoenix does have some things that neither Milwaukee nor we can replicate: First, Phoenix was simply lucky. The desert was so remote that in the 1940s it was a good place to train military pilots. That’s why in 1948 Motorola chose Phoenix as the site for research and development into military electronics. That’s where Phoenix’s technology roots began; that also shows what a long timeline there is to some economic changes. Phoenix is also close enough to California to attract those driven out of the state by high taxes or high prices, generally. Potentially, Southwest and Southside Virginia could get lucky in the same way if Northern Virginia or North Carolina’s Research Triangle become so expensive that enough people want to move out. We can always hope.

Now from the lessons that are more applicable: The Phoenix metro is home to one of the largest universities in the country; Arizona State University has an enrollment of nearly 75,000 (Virginia Tech’s total undergraduate and graduate enrollment is just over 37,000). In economic development terms, that means Phoenix has a never-ending talent pipeline. Note this, though: The website Geek Wire, which proclaims Phoenix as “Silicon Desert,” frets that too many Arizona graduates move away — so our challenge, of keeping more graduates from Virginia Tech and other local colleges, is hardly unique, just more pressing. Just about every time we study a fast-rising city, there’s a major university involved so we say again: Our biggest economic assets are our local colleges. Much of Phoenix’s tech community is involved in traditional tech things; Intel has 12,000 employees there and is spending $5 billion on a new semiconductor plant. More recently, Zoom opened a research and development center there, citing the city’s “well-educated, skilled and diverse talent pool” and the presence of Arizona’s engineering school to produce more. That engineering school has now launched a master’s in modern energy production. We must ask again why there wasn’t been more of a push to carry out the idea Ralph Northam floated in his 2017 campaign for governor — to make the University of Virginia’s College at Wise a research university for renewable energy. As we’ve pointed out before, there’s not a single college in Appalachia with such a degree; why not the college in the heart of Virginia’s coal country? This seems such an obviously good idea we’re surprised there’s not a community clamor to make this happen. Why should Appalachia cede that to Arizona?