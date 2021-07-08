Editorial: Lessons from Phoenix and Milwaukee

The National Basketball Association finals between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks present one of the sharpest contrasts we’ve seen — not between the two teams, but between the two cities.
As regular readers know, whenever there’s a major sports championship, we’ve engaged in a kind of editorial parlor game — to look at the economies of the two cities represented to see what lessons we might be able to glean.
Here those lessons couldn’t be clearer. Phoenix versus Milwaukee sets up a contrast between Sun Belt and the Rust Belt, a fast-growing city on the rise as a technology capital versus a slow-growth city struggling to reinvent itself after its manufacturing base collapsed.
Sports are infused with statistics; here are some of the statistics that matter economically. Phoenix is now the 10th largest metro area in the United States, with a population growth rate of 20.68% over the past decade. It’s now bigger than Boston, bigger than San Francisco, bigger than all but nine other places. Only two other metros — Dallas and Houston — are growing faster, and even then the difference is less than two-tenths of a percent. The Sun Belt is where things are happening. Milwaukee ranks as the 40th largest metro, sandwiched between Jacksonville and Oklahoma City, with a growth rate of just 1.4% — and even that’s better than some years where the Milwaukee metro actually shrank. It’s not just population, either. The median household income in Phoenix is 32% higher than it is in Milwaukee.
So what’s driving the economy in Phoenix — and why isn’t Milwaukee’s being driven the same way? The short answer won’t be a happy or helpful one for many communities in Virginia: Phoenix has been able to build a new economy from scratch without having to worry about what to do with out-of-work factory workers because it didn’t really have any. As Inc. magazine puts it: Phoenix has built “a brand-new hub of innovation that ironically doesn’t have to rise from the ashes of a collapsed industrial economy, as so many cities outside the coasts have.” Milwaukee, by contrast, is the poster child for that “collapsed industrial economy.” In 1960, 42% of its workforce was in manufacturing; today only about 14% is and there really hasn’t been much to replace it.
The Encyclopedia of Milwaukee, maintained by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, is pretty blunt in its economy section: “Given the transformation of the American economy from one based on industry to one based on new technologies, the future of Milwaukee clearly lies in its ability to attract but also to nurture its own talent. Part and parcel of that effort must be a clear and widely embraced plan to educate and to furnish the job skills — as well as the jobs — for the many poor Black residents living in the city. Unless some such effort is made to do so, Milwaukee’s general economy is likely to stall, if not continue its decline of recent decades.”
That’s not exactly Chamber of Commerce boosterism but does contain some important points that hit home for us — about growing and retaining local talent, and raising educational levels to meet the expectations of a new economy. Both of those are things that economic development groups in this part of Virginia are trying to address — from the Tobacco Commission’s program that helps pay off student loans for graduates in certain fields to the scholarship programs at community colleges. The Encyclopedia of Milwaukee is blunt so we’ll be, too: The workforce in many of our communities simply doesn’t have the educational level to compete in today’s economy. In Southwest and Southside the percentage of adults 25 and older with a college degree is generally in the teens, and sometimes lower — 9.3% in Dickenson County, 7.5% in Greensville County. That simply won’t do. Statewide, it’s 38.7%, with Falls Church topping out at 78%. A college degree isn’t the only measure of education, just the easiest one available to make the point.
OK, so we ask again: What’s driving the economy in Phoenix that’s not driving it in Milwaukee? Phoenix does have some things that neither Milwaukee nor we can replicate: First, Phoenix was simply lucky. The desert was so remote that in the 1940s it was a good place to train military pilots. That’s why in 1948 Motorola chose Phoenix as the site for research and development into military electronics. That’s where Phoenix’s technology roots began; that also shows what a long timeline there is to some economic changes. Phoenix is also close enough to California to attract those driven out of the state by high taxes or high prices, generally. Potentially, Southwest and Southside Virginia could get lucky in the same way if Northern Virginia or North Carolina’s Research Triangle become so expensive that enough people want to move out. We can always hope.
Now from the lessons that are more applicable: The Phoenix metro is home to one of the largest universities in the country; Arizona State University has an enrollment of nearly 75,000 (Virginia Tech’s total undergraduate and graduate enrollment is just over 37,000). In economic development terms, that means Phoenix has a never-ending talent pipeline. Note this, though: The website Geek Wire, which proclaims Phoenix as “Silicon Desert,” frets that too many Arizona graduates move away — so our challenge, of keeping more graduates from Virginia Tech and other local colleges, is hardly unique, just more pressing. Just about every time we study a fast-rising city, there’s a major university involved so we say again: Our biggest economic assets are our local colleges. Much of Phoenix’s tech community is involved in traditional tech things; Intel has 12,000 employees there and is spending $5 billion on a new semiconductor plant. More recently, Zoom opened a research and development center there, citing the city’s “well-educated, skilled and diverse talent pool” and the presence of Arizona’s engineering school to produce more. That engineering school has now launched a master’s in modern energy production. We must ask again why there wasn’t been more of a push to carry out the idea Ralph Northam floated in his 2017 campaign for governor — to make the University of Virginia’s College at Wise a research university for renewable energy. As we’ve pointed out before, there’s not a single college in Appalachia with such a degree; why not the college in the heart of Virginia’s coal country? This seems such an obviously good idea we’re surprised there’s not a community clamor to make this happen. Why should Appalachia cede that to Arizona?