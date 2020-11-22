Editorial: Lessons from the Midwest, part one

We are not in the Midwest – geographically anyway.
We might be in the Midwest, economically. A study of the Roanoke Valley economy once concluded that “Roanoke is a Rust Belt city in disguise.” That study found that its economic profile more closely matched the industrial centers of the Midwest than Sunbelt cities that are closer to us. The rationale: Roanoke was a city that grew up based on industrial might – making locomotives, hauling coal – but the attributes that made us an economic power then weren’t necessarily well-suited to the new economy starting to take shape in the technological age.
Now keep in mind that study was authored in 1993, before the internet was a common thing and before “the information age” and “the knowledge economy” became shorthand ways to describe the economic transition taking place. Roanoke has changed a lot since then – the railroad’s downtown office is gone and so are a lot of railroad jobs; instead, we’re home to a medical school and research institute. A city that in 1993 bemoaned its lack of a four-year state university now has pieces of two – both Virginia Tech and Radford University have a major presence here.
Nonetheless, that conclusion by Washington-based urban consultant David Rusk still resonates nearly three decades later – Rusk’s advice was that Roanoke needed to create an entirely new economy – and sparks our interest in a recent study by The Economist magazine. That study looks at the American Midwest, which it finds is much more economically complicated than the single “Rust Belt” moniker suggests. Instead, The Economist finds a region that is home to some cities that are doing a great job of reinventing themselves (Columbus, Ohio and Grand Rapids, Michigan get singled out for special praise) and others that aren’t. And then, of course, there are vast stretches of the rural Midwest that continue to fall further behind economically.
Many of the magazine’s observations about the Midwest can translate directly to the Roanoke Valley, and other parts of Southwest and Southside Virginia. Among them:
• “Mass employment of low-skilled workers has largely gone. . . As recently as 2000, manufacturing was the largest employer nationally of lower-skilled workers. Now it is one of the smallest.” This is one of the hardest lessons of a changing economy -- those low-skilled jobs are gone and not coming back. Some are gone to China or other lower-wage countries, but others are gone altogether. There simply isn’t much place in today’s economy for low-skilled workers, so the onus is on those workers to upgrade their skills. A study two years ago found that nine out of 10 new jobs were going to workers with a college degree. That’s not a problem for places like Northern Virginia (where 78% of working-age adults have a college degree), but it’s perhaps the biggest problem for other places. In Roanoke, the figure is 23.2%. West of Radford, the figure falls into the teens or lower – in Dickenson County, the figure hits 9.3%. The least-educated place in the state is Greensville County in Southside, where the figure is 7.5%. That’s why, before his death last year, former Gov. Gerald Baliles urged Virginia to embark on a “Marshall Plan” to raise educational levels in rural Virginia.
• “Training does not have to mean four-year-degrees.” This fits exactly with Virginia’s goal to get more adults into community college. We see this play out in many ways – from both the state level down to local initiatives such as the scholarship programs at Virginia Western, New River, Dabney S. Lancaster and other community colleges. The best way to turn around a community’s economy isn’t to hope for some factory falling from the sky – those are quite rare – but to dramatically improve the skill level of the existing labor pool. That’s also hard, slow and expensive. Besides, many manufacturers today aren’t looking for low-skilled workers anyway, not in an era of “advanced manufacturing.” One reason Eldor chose Botetourt County for its auto parts plant was the proximity of the mechatronics program at Virginia Western.
• “Those [communities] that thrive often have a university at their core; educated places do well long-term.” Roanoke saw that in the early ‘90s when it longed for a state university. We see this now with the economic growth around the New River Valley growing out of Virginia Tech. Not every community has a four-year college, though, which is why community colleges are doubly important for rural areas. It’s also why we must call attention, once again, to the pledge Ralph Northam made in his 2017 campaign for governor to turn the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research institution as a way to create a new economic engine in the heart of the coalfields. We’re still waiting.
• “Universities pool employable talent. Not all graduates hang around their alma mater, but cities that keep them outdo their rivals.” This is why many local governments around the region secretly cheered Tech’s infamous “over-enrollment” last year – more students at Tech means more of them may stay in the region after graduation to deepen the local talent pool.
• “Cities cope best with closing factories or other shocks, such as a pandemic-inducted economic slump, when they are home to people with plenty of schooling.” See everything above.
• “The long slog of creating the right eco-system seems more likely to pay off than the short-term effort to pick a winner in a declining business.” The Economist contrasts Grand Rapids, Michigan with Youngstown, Ohio. In Grand Rapids, the focus was “to create conditions so firms would stay and grow.” In Youngstown, “there was a narrower focus on helping a particular industry, in its case steel.” The Economists’ conclusion: The former is working, the latter failed. The clear lesson for us: Southwest Virginia shouldn’t try to save coal, which is beyond saving, but on creating the conditions to grow a new economy in the former coalfields.
• “The most successful places bet on ‘eds and meds.’ Cities with a decent university and an expansive hospital system (often the two go together) reliably outperform others.” This is exactly what the Roanoke and New River valleys are betting on. The Economist provides validation of that strategy (not that we needed it, but outside validation is always nice).
We’ll have more insights from The Economist tomorrow.
