Editorial: Lessons from the Midwest, part one

• “Mass employment of low-skilled workers has largely gone. . . As recently as 2000, manufacturing was the largest employer nationally of lower-skilled workers. Now it is one of the smallest.” This is one of the hardest lessons of a changing economy -- those low-skilled jobs are gone and not coming back. Some are gone to China or other lower-wage countries, but others are gone altogether. There simply isn’t much place in today’s economy for low-skilled workers, so the onus is on those workers to upgrade their skills. A study two years ago found that nine out of 10 new jobs were going to workers with a college degree. That’s not a problem for places like Northern Virginia (where 78% of working-age adults have a college degree), but it’s perhaps the biggest problem for other places. In Roanoke, the figure is 23.2%. West of Radford, the figure falls into the teens or lower – in Dickenson County, the figure hits 9.3%. The least-educated place in the state is Greensville County in Southside, where the figure is 7.5%. That’s why, before his death last year, former Gov. Gerald Baliles urged Virginia to embark on a “Marshall Plan” to raise educational levels in rural Virginia.