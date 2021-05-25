Editorial: Lessons from the Ohio Valley

Last November, the mayor of Pittsburgh joined with seven other mayors in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky to make the case for a “Marshall Plan for Middle America.”

More specifically, Mayor Bill Peduto and his colleagues called for moving the Ohio Valley away from its dependence on fossil fuels and instead position it as a center for green energy. They touted a study from the University of Pittsburgh that said the region will probably lose 100,000 fossil fuel jobs as renewable energy gains greater market share — but that investing in green energy would create up to 410,000 jobs over the next decade.

We wrote favorably about this, pointing out that communities on this side of the mountains face the same situation as those on the Ohio Valley side — and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be doing the same thing.

We have fossil fuel jobs that are going away. We have communities that need jobs, period. We have a major research university in Virginia Tech.

Why aren’t mayors and chairs of boards of supervisors here joining together — from Lynchburg to Lee County — to make the case for why this region should be the Silicon Valley of Green Energy? Or even just a Roanoke Valley and New River Valley and Clinch Valley and any other valley you want?