Editorial: Lessons from the World Series cities

It’s late October and the World Series is underway, so at least part of the sports calendar is returning to normal in the pandemic.
This year’s series pits the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays, a classic showdown between a big-market team with baseball’s second-highest payroll against a small-market team whose payroll is smaller than all but two other teams. The Dodgers have the stars; the Rays have a star on their uniforms.
Regardless of who’s playing, the World Series affords us an opportunity for one of our favorite parlor games — to see what economic lessons we can glean from the two cities represented.
If we want to be precise, in the case of the Rays, that’s St. Petersburg, not Tampa — although the all the teams in that market use “Tampa Bay” in their name to represent the whole region. That’s one lesson right there: Regionalism.
The localities in the Roanoke Valley learned about two decades ago that their competition wasn’t on the other side of Peters Creek Road, it was on the other side of the world.
Now it’s fashionable to look at the Roanoke Valley and the New River Valley as part of the same marketplace — something we see recognized in the name of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
One challenge for the future is whether we can broaden our perspective to look at the entire region from Lynchburg to the New River Valley as part of a single economic region.
Here are some other lessons:
1. Demographics matter. St. Petersburg got its start as a retirement community. However, if you think of Florida’s gulf coast as the geriatric coast, your stereotype is out of date. While Florida (and the United States) as a whole is growing older, St. Petersburg is actually growing younger.
In 1970, St. Petersburg’s median age was 48.1. Now it’s down to 41.2. Demographically speaking, that’s a dramatic drop. For context, the median age in the Roanoke Valley is 42.9 versus a national median of 38.5.
Why does this matter economically? Several reasons. The main one is that a younger population means a bigger labor pool.
One of the big challenges facing the Roanoke Valley — indeed, lots of places in Virginia outside the urban crescent — is a demographic one: We need more younger adults to replace older adults who are retiring.
That’s why we see the tobacco commission, charged with creating a new economy in the former tobacco-growing communities of Southside and Southwest Virginia, creating economic incentives for young adults to return home after they graduate from college.
It’s also why one of the top priorities of economic development agencies in the region is to persuade more college graduates to stay here after graduation.
We recently pointed out some inconvenient math: Just because Virginia Tech has hit its goal of enrolling 30,000 undergraduates doesn’t mean we have a better chance of achieving that regional goal. That’s because if you add up enrollments at all the local colleges, the number of students in the region is actually down slightly.
In any case, we can look to St. Petersburg as an example of how a younger demographic makes it easier to attract new employers: The number of residents aged 20 to 39 grew by 17% during the past five years.
Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Times reported that city officials “credited the increasingly younger population for helping attract companies such as Dynasty Financial Products and L3 Technologies, and allowing corporate heavyweights including Jabil and Raymond James Financial to stay around and expand.”
Despite that, last year the mayor of St. Petersburg officially listed “attracting and retaining young, educated residents aged 20-24” as one of the city’s top challenges. For the Roanoke Valley and much of Southside and Southwest Virginia, an economic development strategy is likewise partly a demographic strategy — although you’d never know that from what you hear from some political candidates.
By the way, Los Angeles is younger yet: Its median age is 35.4
2. Immigration is driving the economy. We’re always baffled when we hear certain politicians say that immigrants are taking jobs from Americans because economic analysis shows just the opposite — immigrants help the economy to grow. More customers for local businesses, and all that.
A study commissioned by St. Petersburg’s Chamber of Commerce found that deaths have outnumbered births in the city. The only reason the city is gaining population is because of people moving in, and most of those newcomers are immigrants.
Without immigrants, St. Petersburg’s economy would not be as robust as it is. A study two years ago found that immigrants in St. Petersburg “are more likely than U.S.-born residents to own their home, have an advanced degree, be employed and have a higher median business income.”
A similar study in Los Angeles found that immigrants accounted for one-third of that city’s economy.
That’s why we’ve always argued that localities in rural Virginia — many of which are losing population and where deaths also outnumber births — should be pushing for more immigration, not less.
3. Universities matter. “It has been said that research universities are the ‘steel mills of the 21st Century.’” That line comes from the chamber-sponsored report on the St. Petersburg economy.
One of the region’s challenges has been that it isn’t home to an established research university. That’s a problem it’s been changing through the exponential growth of the University of South Florida in Tampa, where undergraduate enrollment now tops 50,000 and research expenditures are north of $600 million — or more than the $531 million Virginia Tech lists.
(This is yet another opportunity for us to point out that when Ralph Northam was running for governor, he proposed turning the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university, specifically research dedicated to renewable energy. That hasn’t happened, but if it did, that would surely be an economic engine in Virginia’s far southwest corner).
Meanwhile, we don’t necessarily think of Los Angeles as a college town, but it’s a massive one — anchored by UCLA and the University of Southern California. LA is many things, but it’s a tech city. Silicon Valley birthed Google, Twitter and Twitch; LA has Snapchat and Tik Tok.
So, three lessons — and you’re out.
