Editorial: Lessons from the World Series cities

It’s late October and the World Series is underway, so at least part of the sports calendar is returning to normal in the pandemic.

This year’s series pits the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays, a classic showdown between a big-market team with baseball’s second-highest payroll against a small-market team whose payroll is smaller than all but two other teams. The Dodgers have the stars; the Rays have a star on their uniforms.

Regardless of who’s playing, the World Series affords us an opportunity for one of our favorite parlor games — to see what economic lessons we can glean from the two cities represented.

If we want to be precise, in the case of the Rays, that’s St. Petersburg, not Tampa — although the all the teams in that market use “Tampa Bay” in their name to represent the whole region. That’s one lesson right there: Regionalism.

The localities in the Roanoke Valley learned about two decades ago that their competition wasn’t on the other side of Peters Creek Road, it was on the other side of the world.

Now it’s fashionable to look at the Roanoke Valley and the New River Valley as part of the same marketplace — something we see recognized in the name of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.