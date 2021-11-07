Editorial: Lessons learned from ‘Social Services Under Strain’

An infant born premature with marijuana and opioids in her system, dead four months later. Though a Rockbridge social services worker designated the infant’s home as high risk, the department never followed up before she died.

In fact, in all the cases listed above, the Rockbridge County Department of Social Services received complaints and did nothing.

An investigation of the department uncovered evidence of a supervisor who shredded child abuse complaints without allowing them to be investigated or entered in the statewide database.

Though the Rockbridge department’s grotesquely negligent inaction clearly contributed to these atrocities, in the end no one involved in the department faced any consequences of note.

A special grand jury report found terrible corruption and malfeasance but not enough evidence to press criminal charges. The old saw goes that a grand jury would indict a ham sandwich — but in this instance, no laws existed that applied to the specific circumstances the grand jury report described.

The state board of social services also investigated the local board, the first time the state board had ever exercised that power — only to let the local board off the hook because they had not received proper training.