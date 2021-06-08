Editorial: Let's stop saying vaccination rates are partisan. Here's why.

So where, then, is all this supposed Republican vaccine hesitancy coming from? We must be blunt: It’s coming from Southwest and Southside Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health posts a daily map showing vaccination rates for each locality and, while there are some laggards in other parts of the state, the two biggest slow-pokes (no pun intended) are in Southwest and Southside. If you discount Norfolk and Portsmouth with the statistical anomaly of their military population, all but one of the 13 least-vaccinated localities in the state are in Southwest and Southside: Lee County (32.1% with at least one dose), Carroll County (32.8%), Patrick County (33%), Prince George County (33.2%), Scott County (35.2%), Wythe County (35.5%), Tazewell County (35.6%), Page County (36.1%), Greensville County (36.4%), Emporia and Lynchburg (37.1%), Lynchburg Craig County (37.2%) and Grayson County (37.3%).

With the exception of Lynchburg, these are all rural counties. So what makes those rural counties more vaccine hesitant than rural localities elsewhere? We don’t have a good answer, but it’s clearly not politics. Two of them — Emporia and Greensville — vote strongly Democratic. Lynchburg narrowly went Democratic in the last election. If partisanship was the only driver, then Roanoke County and Halifax County would have about the same vaccination rate because they both vote Republican at about the same rate, but they don’t — Roanoke County is 56.7%, Halifax County only 37.7%. The answer may have something to do with ideology but probably has more to do with access to the shots (although that doesn’t fully explain Lynchburg making the list, and certainly doesn’t explain the relatively high vaccination rates in many of those conservative rural localities along the Chesapeake Bay). Is it some other cultural hesitancy?