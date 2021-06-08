Editorial: Let's stop saying vaccination rates are partisan. Here's why.

Roanoke County is a problem.
No, we don’t mean the traffic on Virginia 419, although there is that. We mean that the doughnut-shaped suburban county doesn’t fit the prevailing narrative that Republican localities are less likely to get vaccinated than Democratic ones.
Yes, there are lots of polls that show that. One by PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll found that 41% of Republicans say they don’t plan to get vaccinated while only 4% of Democrats say they’ll refuse the vaccine.
There are certainly lots of examples of outright denial from certain Republicans — Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell, famously called this a “fake pandemic,” which will surely come as quite a surprise to the loved ones of the 86 people in his home county who have died from the virus, not to mention the rest of his district.
Why some — certainly not all, but some — Republicans have been so resistant to fighting the virus is a mystery. Republicans like to portray themselves as more patriotic than Democrats so you’d think that wearing a mask, observing social distancing and getting vaccinated would be more of a conservative thing than a liberal thing. Join together to fight the common enemy! This foreign invader! Instead, we have this obvious reluctance that breaks down along party lines, ideological lines.
Or does it?
And that’s where Roanoke County is a problem.
Roanoke County is one of the most reliably Republican localities in the state. In 2020, it cast just under 60% the vote for Donald Trump. All five county supervisors are Republican. Based on the polls, it should therefore be a vaccine-hesitant locality. And yet it’s not. On the contrary, it’s one of the most heavily vaccinated localities in the state.
As of Monday, 56.7% of the people in Roanoke County have had at least one dose of the vaccine; 46.8% have been fully vaccinated.
By contrast, Roanoke, which votes as strongly Democratic as Roanoke County does Republican, is less vaccinated. In Roanoke, 45.8% of the people have had at least one dose of the vaccine; 36.6% are fully vaccinated.
That comparison suggests that the partisan divide on vaccinations may be driven by something more than just ideology — that perhaps education and income might also be factors, since Roanoke County ranks higher than Roanoke on both of those scales.
Roanoke County’s vaccination rates are not that much different from other suburban counties that vote strongly Democratic. In Fairfax County, 59% have had at least one dose. In Loudoun County, 58.7%. In Arlington, 58%.
Roanoke County’s numbers are even ahead, sometimes well ahead, of some other Democratic-voting suburbs — such as Prince William County at 51.7% — and very much ahead of some Democratic-voting cities. Not just Roanoke, but also Alexandria at 53.6% and Richmond at 44.3% and Petersburg at 39.2%. (We’ll skip over Norfolk and Portsmouth, which are also low but may be unnaturally low because vaccines administered to military personnel don’t count in the state statistics).
The point is, this partisan divide we see in polling may not really be driven so much by ideology as it is by other factors that merely appear to be partisan. Suburban Republicans, at least in Roanoke County, seem to have no more vaccine hesitancy than their Democratic counterparts in other suburbs, so perhaps we should stop referring to this as a partisan divide.
In some ways, this is an urban-rural divide — it’s just that metro areas (Roanoke County excepted) tend to vote Democratic and rural areas tend to vote Republican. Except it’s not fully an urban-rural divide, either. As we’ve seen, some urban areas are low, while others are high. Same with rural areas.
Indeed, some Republican-voting rural localities are seeing vaccination rates that are better than some Democratic-voting suburbs. In Goochland County, 61.8% have had at least one dose. In Lancaster County, 60.1%. Those are better percentages than most of those Democratic-voting localities in Northern Virginia with just two small exceptions — Fairfax city is 63.5% and Falls Church is 62.5%. (The state’s most vaccinated locality is Democratic-voting Albemarle County. So far 67.4% there have had at least one dose, so Albemarle is close to meeting President Biden’s goal of having 70% of the population with at least one dose by the Fourth of July).
Other rural, Republican-voting localities aren’t far behind (and are still ahead of some Democratic localities) In Nelson County the “at least one dose” rate is, 56.4%. In Hanover County, 56.1%. In Fluvanna County, 55.4%.
So where, then, is all this supposed Republican vaccine hesitancy coming from? We must be blunt: It’s coming from Southwest and Southside Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health posts a daily map showing vaccination rates for each locality and, while there are some laggards in other parts of the state, the two biggest slow-pokes (no pun intended) are in Southwest and Southside. If you discount Norfolk and Portsmouth with the statistical anomaly of their military population, all but one of the 13 least-vaccinated localities in the state are in Southwest and Southside: Lee County (32.1% with at least one dose), Carroll County (32.8%), Patrick County (33%), Prince George County (33.2%), Scott County (35.2%), Wythe County (35.5%), Tazewell County (35.6%), Page County (36.1%), Greensville County (36.4%), Emporia and Lynchburg (37.1%), Lynchburg Craig County (37.2%) and Grayson County (37.3%).
With the exception of Lynchburg, these are all rural counties. So what makes those rural counties more vaccine hesitant than rural localities elsewhere? We don’t have a good answer, but it’s clearly not politics. Two of them — Emporia and Greensville — vote strongly Democratic. Lynchburg narrowly went Democratic in the last election. If partisanship was the only driver, then Roanoke County and Halifax County would have about the same vaccination rate because they both vote Republican at about the same rate, but they don’t — Roanoke County is 56.7%, Halifax County only 37.7%. The answer may have something to do with ideology but probably has more to do with access to the shots (although that doesn’t fully explain Lynchburg making the list, and certainly doesn’t explain the relatively high vaccination rates in many of those conservative rural localities along the Chesapeake Bay). Is it some other cultural hesitancy?