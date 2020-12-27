Editorial: Looking back on 2020, a tumultuous year

Politics in 2020 saw upheavals in other ways. In Virginia, this was the year that Democrats took control of both the executive and legislative branches of state government for the first time since 1993. The House was gaveled to order by Eileen Filler-Corn, its first female Speaker and the highest-ranking member of the Jewish faith to ever serve in state government. That General Assembly then set about passing lots of laws that would never have gotten out of committee under its previous Republican leadership — new gun laws, most notably. Laws come and go but we can already see the effect of some of them. Under the new “no excuses” early voting law, some 64% of Virginians cast their ballots some way other than showing up at the polls in November. And Confederate statues started coming down.

Change often happens slowly — in the same way that earthquakes happen slowly. Certain stresses build up over time and then something happens and everything gives way. That’s what 2020 was like. Confederate symbols have been getting reappraised for some time now, but when a white police officer in Minneapolis put his knee on the neck of a Black man until he gasped “I can’t breathe” and then died, it unleashed a lot of anger that’s been building up for years — centuries even. When the year began, who would have thought that the Confederate statues on Richmond’s Monument Avenue were in their final days? But in a matter of just weeks in June and July, four of the five Confederate figures on that iconic street came down. Confederate monuments in other Virginia cities came down, too — some through legal means, some not. In 1890, a governor of Virginia accepted the massive statue of Robert E. Lee through a deed in which the state declared the statue “perpetually sacred.” In 2020, another governor of Virginia ordered it taken down, and a judge upheld that ruling (pending an appeal). 2020 was the year that saw even Virginia Military Institute’s governing board decide it was time to take down the statue of Stonewall Jackson that cadets once had to salute. 2020 was also the year that saw six rural localities in Virginia vote by wide margins to keep their Confederate statues standing. In Tazewell County, 87% voted in favor of keep that county’s statue. It’s fair to say that there’s a cultural fault line in the state, one that widened in 2020.