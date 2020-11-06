Editorial: Lynchburg goes blue. How did that happen?

We can’t declare Lynchburg to now be a Democratic city. Biden didn’t take a majority. Warner did in his Senate re-election campaign – he took a scant 51.6% -- but Republican Ben Cline claimed just 53.45% in his House campaign. That’s a majority, but not an impressive one against a weakly-funded challenger. We can find only one other Republican House incumbent who has polled so low in Lynchburg – Caldwell Butler took 51% in the Watergate year of 1974 when Republicans everywhere were in jeopardy. We can more properly say that Lynchburg is now competitive – neither red nor blue but purple. The question is whether this blue shift will continue or whether it is unique to the Trump years. We won’t be able to answer that until more elections have passed, but we know that nationwide the realignment of metro areas began decades ago and shows no signs of abating. Roanoke was a Republican bastion in presidential years from the late ‘40s into the ‘70s, then became competitive, and now is reliably Democratic. Biden took 61.5% of the vote there. As recently as 2000, Fairfax County was voting Republican; now it’s a Democratic stronghold that went 70% for Biden.