Editorial: Marijuana is now legal. The 'green rush' is on for market share.

It’s a new day in Virginia, and we don’t just mean it’s another day. We mean it really is a new day. By the time you read this … marijuana will be legal.
Well, personal possession of it anyway. We don’t have marijuana stores … yet. But they’re coming — in 2024, to be precise. But as of today, it’s “smoke ‘em if you got ‘em.” (Some restrictions naturally apply, just as they do for alcohol).
It’s hard to overstate what a landmark day this is. Not so long ago we were rocking along to Steve Earle’s moonshiner-turned-outlaw-marijuana-farmer anthem, “Copperhead Road.”
Now we have high-powered Richmond consulting firms offering webinars for prospective cannabis entrepreneurs. (And cannabis is the preferred term, it seems. It’s scientifically correct and perhaps a bit less controversial.)
Greg Habeeb, a former state delegate who represented Salem, now runs one of those high-powered Richmond consulting firms, Gentry Locke Consulting. He points out just how unique this will be.
Literally overnight, a multibillion dollar industry is going to spring into existence — and then, almost as quickly, the door will slam shut.
Virginia’s new legalization law sets caps for how many licenses the state will give out for different aspects of the cannabis farm-to-market process — 450 licenses for growers, 60 for manufacturers, 25 for wholesalers, 400 for retail stores.
Once those licenses are gone, they’re gone. “There’s going to be a green rush to be first and acquire market share,” Habeeb says. That green rush has already begun — with investors at every phase of the market trying to position themselves and figure out the state’s “social equity” provisions that gives preference to certain applicants.
The potential retail market for marijuana has been estimated at $1.2 billion and anywhere from 11,000 to 18,400 jobs. That’s why we’ve urged localities in Southwest and Southside Virginia to start making their own plans for how to make sure a fair share of those jobs are here.
Virginia’s legalization law is unique in that it allows marijuana-growing in every locality. Not even pot-happy states like Colorado allow that.
Virginia’s law gives localities the opportunity — through a referendum in 2022 — to ban retail stores but they can’t ban a marijuana-growing operation or a marijuana processor or a marijuana wholesaler.
Where will those jobs go? That is the $1.2 billion question, one that will get answered over the next three years.
Next year, localities can hold those referenda to ban pot stores. We suspect many will — local governments may feel an obligation to let voters have their say. We also suspect many localities, even many conservative localities, will vote down prohibition — “no” on prohibition and “yes” to the tax revenue that might come from a retail outlet.
The politics of marijuana have passed a tipping point. In 2020, even conservative states such as Montana and South Dakota voted to legalize cannabis.
Some may see the General Assembly’s decision to legalize marijuana as an example of Virginia’s growing liberalism but on this issue we’re actually no more liberal here than deep red Montana and Dakota.
In any case all that’s in the future — those 2022 referenda, the regulatory process and licensing in 2023 and then the opening of businesses in 2024. The governor we elect this November will be a position to cut the ribbon on the state’s first pot store and then report the first fiscal year worth of cannabis revenues before he leaves office.
The safest prediction ever: Whoever that governor is, he’ll be thrilled to be able to count that extra money on the revenue line.
For now, though, some of you will have more immediate concerns: How can you get hold of that ounce of marijuana that you’re now allowed to possess?
Well, you could grow it — assuming you know how to get some seeds. This is one of many parts of the new law that some Republican legislators have concerns with.
The Chatham Star-Tribune quoted Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, earlier this year: “We have put the cart before the horse. With what has passed now, as of July 1, you can grow four plants of marijuana in your house.
You can collect it but not sell it. Where do you get the plants and the seeds from? You can’t legally buy either in Virginia.”
Ah, all good questions. Sorry, we can’t help you there. We can, though, offer you some “gardening” advice.
Let’s assume you somehow acquire some marijuana seeds — don’t ask, don’t tell. If you plant them outdoors today, you might be able to harvest them before the first frost.
Most marijuana-growing websites we consulted (we are not personally acquainted with such cultivation) tell us it takes about eight to nine weeks to grow a decent plant outdoors. That means you might be able to light up some homegrown in September.
However, anyone who has ever tried to grow tomatoes knows how not every crop produces according to plan and this is likely to be no exception.
Cannabis, we’re told, doesn’t do well once temperatures hit 88 degrees or more. In July 2020, every day in Roanoke hit highs higher than that — higher temperatures that is. That’s a pesky little detail Steve Earle didn’t work into his song.
That climate problem — along with the need for security — is why we’re likely to see most commercial crops grown indoors. And probably a lot of personal crops, too.
Canada legalized marijuana in 2018. If you visit Toronto — great city, by the way; be sure check out the view from the CN Tower — you’ll be hard-pressed to find a single cannabis store.
By law, they are so discreet they may as well be speakeasies. But hydroponic stores? They are as garish and ubiquitous as they can be.
We suspect not all those Canadians are stocking up on grow lights and water systems so they can grow African Violets through the long winter. (The marijuana leaf in many of the store logos is something of a giveaway.)
So here’s some advice if you do decide to grow your own. Don’t douse your precious little marijuana seedlings with Miracle-Gro. Yes, we know you’re excited. But here’s the thing: The website I49 tells us that with a 500-watt grow light, you can potentially grow 17.5 ounces of “usable, dried marijuana per plant.” You’re allowed four plants. At that rate, you could grow 70 ounces — or, more to the point, 70 times what the law allows.
If you do that, and get caught, we have a special place in the newspaper for you. It’s called the crime briefs. Not everything has changed.