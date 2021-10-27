Editorial: Missouri officials, ignorant of web coding, blame the messenger

One thing neither Parson nor Vandeven has done so far is own up to the fact that someone in authority attached teachers’ Social Security numbers to a state website. The person who alerted them to the problem is now irrationally the target of their ire, threats and accusations.

Which brings us back to Vandeven’s strange response. Yes, absolutely, the administration should do its research. Find out where the problem is and who is responsible for those data security issues. And, by all means, do all this before making that accusation.

What’s clear so far from the state response is that officials lashed out at the easy target — Renaud — instead of researching and getting answers to the most fundamental questions: How did this data get online? And who in the state government thought it was OK to include Social Security numbers in source code on a publicly accessible website?

Had Vandeven followed her own advice, she and Parson would not be the object of ridicule for their obvious failure to understand the basics of website construction. They have made themselves look silly and embarrassed Missouri on the national stage.

In addition to heeding Vandeven’s advice, perhaps the administration should consider the words articulated on the pages of The Washington Post almost exactly 110 years ago when a politician found himself in a fix of his own making: “Nor would a wise man, seeing that he was in a hole, go to work and blindly dig it deeper.”