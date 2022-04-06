Editorial: Monuments to Black historic figures from Roanoke Valley moving in the right direction

We’ll take the good news where we can get it in 2022.

Good news item number oneAs of the end of March, the private fundraiser for placing a statue of Henrietta Lacks in Roanoke’s recently christened Henrietta Lacks Plaza is more than halfway to its goal in a mere two and a half months.

A Black woman born in Roanoke, Lacks only lived to be 31. Married, living in Baltimore, a mother to five children, Lacks was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 1951. The doctors who treated her at The John Hopkins Hospital were unable to save her, and she was buried in an unmarked grave.

However, in a twist stranger than fiction, a sample of her cancer cells, collected without her knowledge, proved able to continue living and replicating outside of her body. Those cells, known as HeLa cells, played a central role in decades of major medical breakthroughs, including the founding of the biotechnology sector.

Yet Lacks’ descendants did not benefit from any of the scientific advancements or industry profits that her cells enabled. Only after Lacks’ story became the subject of a 2010 bestselling book did the medical profession engage in serious self-reflection.

Lacks’ posthumous influence on science gained another dimension as medical institutions reconsidered and rewrote policies governing bioethics and the consent of patients.

Lacks’ story deserves to be told and retold and her legacy deserves to be celebrated.

Led by Vice Mayor Trish White-Boyd, the Lacks fundraiser aims to accumulate $160,000. This would pay for a statue memorializing Lacks to stand in a space that for 64 years honored the tainted legacy of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The fund also will pay for a multimedia presentation, accessible by residents of and visitors to the Star City, about places that are significant to the history of Roanoke’s Black community.

The campaign has so far raised $89,000, which is great news, though there’s still a lot to go.

Those who wish to donate should make out checks to the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, the fundraiser’s fiscal agent, with the phrase “Henrietta Lacks” on the memo line. Mail contributions to The Harrison Museum, P.O. Box 21054, Roanoke, VA 24018.

Good news item number twoOn April 1, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that will rename the northernmost 10 miles of U.S. 220 in Botetourt County as the Norvel LaFallette Ray Lee Memorial Highway.

That bill, introduced by Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, will at last bring some (literal) concrete recognition to a Botetourt County native’s astonishing life story, full of accomplishments that have been too long overlooked in Virginia.

Raised in Eagle Rock, Norvel Lee was a champion boxer who in 1952 became the first Black Virginian to win an Olympic gold medal, competing in the light-heavyweight division.

He also was the second American, and the first Black American, to win the Val Barker Trophy, bestowed every four years on the best boxer in the Olympic Games, regardless of category.

Another triumph arguably just as important, or even more so, took place three years earlier, and drew even less attention from the press.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and a Howard University graduate, Lee was arrested in Alleghany County on Sept. 14, 1948, for refusing to give up his seat in the white section of a train car headed to Covington from Clifton Forge — intended as the first leg of a trip to Washington, D.C.

Though a lower court convicted Lee and fined him, he took his fight to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which overturned his conviction, ruling that Virginia’s segregation laws did not apply to interstate travelers.

According to Lee’s biographer, Daleville author Kenneth Conklin, Lee’s Olympic accomplishments were not celebrated in segregated Virginia, and his consequential civil rights battle did not become more widely known until after his death in 1992.

His is another story that deserves telling, retelling, and celebration.

With these developments, the Roanoke Valley is trending in the right direction.